Still Corners Share New Song “Crystal Blue”
Dream Talk Due Out April 5 via Wrecking Light
Feb 23, 2024
Photography by Paul Winter
Dream-pop duo Still Corners are releasing a new album, Dream Talk, on April 5 via the band’s own Wrecking Light label. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Crystal Blue.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
A press release describes the meaning behind song in greater detail: “‘Crystal Blue’ is a torch song about two lovers separated by the sea, dreaming of reuniting one day. Hours go by, day and night, the breeze touches their skin, the waves become their only friends as they wait to meet again under the same moon. A soft drum beat, congas and a solitary marimba patter away as Tessa Murray asks, ‘Do fishes sleep, in the ocean blue? Do you dream of me like I dream of you?.’ A crystal clear guitar solo whisks the listener to the far side of the world as the couple head off to a place they’ve never heard of just to be together again.”
Still Corners previously shared the album’s first single, “Secret World,” which was one of my Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “The Dream,” via a self-directed music video. “The Dream” was also one of our Songs of the Week.
Still Corners are the American/British duo of Greg Hughes and Tessa Murray. The band’s last album, The Last Exit, came out earlier in 2021. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.
Murray had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “The genesis for a lot of these songs came from dreams. Every night I would write down the dreams I could remember. While recording I would pull out my book of dreams and sing over various looped phrases Greg had been working on. The repetitive nature of the looping and singing almost felt like going into a trance. A lot of the songs came from that process, it was fun and what I thought were sort of ramblings ended up surprising us with their various meanings and imagery.”
The album was written in the south of France, East Sussex, UK, and Woodstock, New York.
“The songs came together quickly and being able to write from anywhere kept up our momentum,” said Murray.
Hughes produced Dream Talk at the band’s studio in Woodstock. He said: “We tried various things like different mics, amps and effects before committing to anything. Everything was mixed analog through our new SSL console, there’s a gleam to the sound.”
In 2016 Murray wrote a My Inner Geek guest blog post for us about Star Trek: The Next Generation and you can read that here.
Still Corners Tour Dates:
April 17 – Elsewhere, Brooklyn, NY
April 19 – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA
April 21 – The Crocodile, Seattle, WA
April 23 – Regency Theater, Los Angeles, CA
April 26 – Foro Indie Rocks!, Mexico City, Mexico
April 28 – Austin Psych Fest, Austin, TX
May 5 – Chalk, Brighton, UK
May 6 – Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK
May 7 – Strange Brew, Bristol, UK
May 8 – Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK
May 10 – De Casino, St. Niklaas, Belgium
May 11 – Willem Twee, Den Bosch, Netherlands
May 12 – Café de la Danse, Paris, France
May 13 – Paard, The Hague, Netherlands
May 14 - LUX, Hannover, Germany
May 16 – Loppen, Copenhagen, Denmark
May 17 – Bahnhof Pauli, Hamburg, Germany
May 18 – UT Connewitz, Leipzig, Germany
May 19 – Lido, Berlin, Germany
May 20 – Niebo, Warsaw, Poland
May 21 – Kwadrat, Krakow, Poland
May 22 – Nova Cvernovka, Bratislava, Slovakia
May 24 – Salon IKSV, Istanbul, Turkey
May 25 – Salon IKSV, Istanbul, Turkey
May 27 - Škofja Loka Castle, Škofja Loka, Slovenia
May 28 – Locomotiv, Bologna, Italy
May 29 – Arci Belleza, Milan, Italy
May 31 – Gagarin 205, Athens, Greece
Aug 14-17 – Paredes de Coura Festival, Portugal
