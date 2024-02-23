News

All





Still Corners Share New Song “Crystal Blue” Dream Talk Due Out April 5 via Wrecking Light

Photography by Paul Winter



Dream-pop duo Still Corners are releasing a new album, Dream Talk, on April 5 via the band’s own Wrecking Light label. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Crystal Blue.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

A press release describes the meaning behind song in greater detail: “‘Crystal Blue’ is a torch song about two lovers separated by the sea, dreaming of reuniting one day. Hours go by, day and night, the breeze touches their skin, the waves become their only friends as they wait to meet again under the same moon. A soft drum beat, congas and a solitary marimba patter away as Tessa Murray asks, ‘Do fishes sleep, in the ocean blue? Do you dream of me like I dream of you?.’ A crystal clear guitar solo whisks the listener to the far side of the world as the couple head off to a place they’ve never heard of just to be together again.”

Still Corners previously shared the album’s first single, “Secret World,” which was one of my Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “The Dream,” via a self-directed music video. “The Dream” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Still Corners are the American/British duo of Greg Hughes and Tessa Murray. The band’s last album, The Last Exit, came out earlier in 2021. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

Murray had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “The genesis for a lot of these songs came from dreams. Every night I would write down the dreams I could remember. While recording I would pull out my book of dreams and sing over various looped phrases Greg had been working on. The repetitive nature of the looping and singing almost felt like going into a trance. A lot of the songs came from that process, it was fun and what I thought were sort of ramblings ended up surprising us with their various meanings and imagery.”

The album was written in the south of France, East Sussex, UK, and Woodstock, New York.

“The songs came together quickly and being able to write from anywhere kept up our momentum,” said Murray.

Hughes produced Dream Talk at the band’s studio in Woodstock. He said: “We tried various things like different mics, amps and effects before committing to anything. Everything was mixed analog through our new SSL console, there’s a gleam to the sound.”

In 2016 Murray wrote a My Inner Geek guest blog post for us about Star Trek: The Next Generation and you can read that here.

Still Corners Tour Dates:

April 17 – Elsewhere, Brooklyn, NY

April 19 – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA

April 21 – The Crocodile, Seattle, WA

April 23 – Regency Theater, Los Angeles, CA

April 26 – Foro Indie Rocks!, Mexico City, Mexico

April 28 – Austin Psych Fest, Austin, TX

May 5 – Chalk, Brighton, UK

May 6 – Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK

May 7 – Strange Brew, Bristol, UK

May 8 – Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK

May 10 – De Casino, St. Niklaas, Belgium

May 11 – Willem Twee, Den Bosch, Netherlands

May 12 – Café de la Danse, Paris, France

May 13 – Paard, The Hague, Netherlands

May 14 - LUX, Hannover, Germany

May 16 – Loppen, Copenhagen, Denmark

May 17 – Bahnhof Pauli, Hamburg, Germany

May 18 – UT Connewitz, Leipzig, Germany

May 19 – Lido, Berlin, Germany

May 20 – Niebo, Warsaw, Poland

May 21 – Kwadrat, Krakow, Poland

May 22 – Nova Cvernovka, Bratislava, Slovakia

May 24 – Salon IKSV, Istanbul, Turkey

May 25 – Salon IKSV, Istanbul, Turkey

May 27 - Škofja Loka Castle, Škofja Loka, Slovenia

May 28 – Locomotiv, Bologna, Italy

May 29 – Arci Belleza, Milan, Italy

May 31 – Gagarin 205, Athens, Greece

Aug 14-17 – Paredes de Coura Festival, Portugal

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.