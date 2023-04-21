News

Stolen Jars Shares New Single “Reality TV” Announces New Album I Won’t Let Me Down Out August 4th

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Stolen Jars have quickly evolved since their 2011 debut, transforming from a solo project for singer/songwriter Cody Fitzgerald into a full-fledged indie pop outfit. The band’s latest records have seen Fitzgerald joined by songwriter and vocalist Sarah Coffey, guitarist Elias Spector-Zabusky, drummer Isaiah Hazzard, and keyboardist Grant Meyer, most recently on their 2019 record, A Reminder.

After a quiet period over the pandemic, the band returned this year with a trio of new singles, “Adeline,” “Somewhere Else,” “Won’t Stay Gone Forever.” Now they are back with news of their latest record, I Won’t Let Me Down, out everywhere on August 4th. The band linked up with Hop Along’s Joe Reinhart to mix and produce the album, and the record also features collaborations with Frankie Cosmos’ Greta Kline, cementing the band’s sprawling and emotive brand of indie pop.

Accompanying the announcement, today the band have also shared a new single, “Reality TV.” Their latest effort finds them tapping into big emotions and soaring arrangements, humming with irrepressible energy as they build from an intimate introduction into an expanse of crystalline melody. Lyrically, the track follows Fitzgerald as he sings of the slow process of falling in love and being unable to confront your feelings. In turn, the band captures those same feelings of apprehension, uncertainty, and joy, tracing them in their twinkling guitar lines, propulsive rhythms, and warm vocal performances.

Fitzgerald says of the track, “This is a song about the space between - when you know you have fallen in love, but are too afraid to admit it to yourself, too afraid of getting hurt. Instead you mindlessly watch Love Island to distract yourself from your feelings. Sarah, Elias and I wrote it about a moment when me and my partner were already spending most of our time together, living in each others’ apartments, spending days next to each other on the couch. We became each other’s worlds, and eventually, I was strong enough to admit it.”

I Won't Let Me Down is out everywhere on August 4th.

