Friday, March 22nd, 2024  
Storefront Church Shares New Song “The High Room”

A Taste of a Forthcoming New Album

Mar 22, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Silken Weinberg
Storefront Church (the Los Angeles-based project of Lukas Frank) has shared a new song, the lush, string-backed “The High Room.” It’s the taste of a forthcoming new album, which has yet to be announced. Listen below.

Storefront Church’s debut album, As We Pass, came out in 2021 via Sargent House. That album’s lead single, “After the Alphabets,” which featured Cole Smith of DIIV, was one of our Songs of the Week.

Previously, Storefront Church’s “The Gift” was featured on the soundtrack to Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit. More recently, Frank collaborated with Stereolab’s Laetitia Sadier on the track “La Langue Bleue,” which was featured in an episode of the AMC series Monsieur Spade. This week he’s been on a short U.S. tour opening for Sadier.

