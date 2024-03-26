News

Strand of Oaks Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “More You” Miracle Focus Due Out June 7 via Western Vinyl

Photography by Greg Vrotsos



Strand of Oaks (the project of Timothy Showalter) has announced a new album, Miracle Focus, and shared its first single, “More You,” via a music video. Miracle Focus is due out June 7 via Western Vinyl. Check out “More You” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Miracle Focus follows 2021’s In Heaven and 2019’s acclaimed Eraserland. The album was recorded with producer Kevin Ratterman, which marks Showalter’s third collaboration with Ratterman. Showalter made the album while also making his acting debut, starring as a villainous biker on two seasons of the FX show Mayans M.C., which was shot in Los Angeles, while he would fly home to Austin to work on the album.

A press release says the new album was influenced by “Ram Dass, yoga, Freddie Mercury, Alice Coltrane, and the Beastie Boys.”

“Every moment on Miracle Focus is a piece of the architecture that fits together to form a temple of peace in my life,” says Showalter in a press release. “Acceptance of who you are, gratitude of being part of a connected universe, and ultimately I hope it creates one hell of a dance party.”

Miracle Focus Tracklist:

1. More You

2. Communication

3. Ananda

4. Future Temple

5. Party at Monster Lake

6. Switched On

7. Navigator

8. Ascend You

9. Fantasy Wranglers

10. Miracle Focus

