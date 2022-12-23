Stream Damo Suzuki Documentary From Today!
Michelle Heighway's "Energy" is available to watch now on Vimeo
Dec 23, 2022
Web Exclusive
“ENERGY: A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT DAMO SUZUKI” is an existential journey through the power of healing with enigmatic frontman Damo Suzuki . Directed by the critically acclaimed Michelle Heighway, “ENERGY: A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT DAMO SUZUKI” captures five years of Suzuki’s life in Germany and the United Kingdom as he confronts cancer and attempts to continue a never-ending global tour.
By working with a constantly-changing network of ‘sound carriers’, Suzuki has been touring the world as a unique presence for 20 years. But his movements came to a stop when he was diagnosed with cancer. The documentary examines the past, present and future of Suzuki’s influential music, from his beginnings with legendary band Can, to his singular outlook on life, creativity, and survival.
The enigmatic Suzuki is known for his work in the legendary band Can, becoming the group’s singer after being spotted by Holger Czukay while performing bare-chested on the streets of 1960s Berlin. As Suzuki fights cancer we’re taken on a colourful, thought provoking, humorous and free-thinking journey, which often finds the viewer willing the strength for Damo to survive the operations and begin his touring again.
With animation of Damo’s lucid, hospital bed dreams of starvation, riding on motorbikes for food, old cartoons, hypnotised brainwashed birds, Michelle pieces together a beautiful portrait. This is augmented by vintage archive footage and access to his carefully preserved treasure trove of memories, made up of old photos, drawings, posters and more.
“The documentary is a wonderful story of hope,” says director Michelle Heighway. “It’s a personal portrait of the life and times of a nomad, poet and enigmatic singer on an incredible journey.”
In October 2022, Director Michelle Heighway announced “ENERGY: A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT DAMO SUZUKI” with a premiere in London and nine screenings across the UK.
Due to a great response, ENERGY: A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT DAMO SUZUKI is now available to watch exclusively on Vimeo for the UK and Europe from today (Friday 23rd December)!
Energy: A Documentary about Damo Suzuki from Michelle Heighway on Vimeo.
Festivals + Online VOD in the USA will be announced later in 2023.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Under the Radar’s Top 100 Albums of 2022 (News) — Aldous Harding, Alex G, Alvvays, Angel Olsen, Bartees Strange, Beach House, The Beths, Big Thief, Mitski, Ezra Furman, Sharon Van Etten, Nilüfer Yanya, The Smile, Weyes Blood, Wet Leg, Stella Donnelly, Destroyer, Yard Act, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Hatchie, Black Country, New Road, Death Cab for Cutie, Dry Cleaning, The 1975, Jockstrap, Suede, Spoon, Phoenix, Julia Jacklin, Kendrick Lamar, Father John Misty, Bonny Light Horseman, Horsegirl, Beyoncé, Tears for Fears, Charli XCX, Cate Le Bon, black midi, Viagra Boys, Metric, Sorry, beabadoobee, Marlon Williams, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Taylor Swift, Ethel Cain, SASAMI, Kevin Morby, The Big Moon, Beth Orton, Sea Power, Rina Sawayama, Katy J Pearson, Sudan Archives, Oceanator, C Duncan, The Linda Lindas
- Evergreen (25th Anniversary Edition) (Review) — Echo & the Bunnymen
- Stream Damo Suzuki Documentary From Today! (News) — CAN, Damo Suzuki
- Listen to Christmas Underground’s 2022 Mix Featuring Mainly Obscure Indie Rock Christmas Songs (News) — Jim Goodwin, Hans Pucket, SASAMI, Dr. Dog, Dent May
- Lost Masters & Demos (Review) — Nazz
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.