Stream Damo Suzuki Documentary From Today!

“ENERGY: A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT DAMO SUZUKI” is an existential journey through the power of healing with enigmatic frontman Damo Suzuki . Directed by the critically acclaimed Michelle Heighway, “ENERGY: A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT DAMO SUZUKI” captures five years of Suzuki’s life in Germany and the United Kingdom as he confronts cancer and attempts to continue a never-ending global tour.

By working with a constantly-changing network of ‘sound carriers’, Suzuki has been touring the world as a unique presence for 20 years. But his movements came to a stop when he was diagnosed with cancer. The documentary examines the past, present and future of Suzuki’s influential music, from his beginnings with legendary band Can, to his singular outlook on life, creativity, and survival.

The enigmatic Suzuki is known for his work in the legendary band Can, becoming the group’s singer after being spotted by Holger Czukay while performing bare-chested on the streets of 1960s Berlin. As Suzuki fights cancer we’re taken on a colourful, thought provoking, humorous and free-thinking journey, which often finds the viewer willing the strength for Damo to survive the operations and begin his touring again.

With animation of Damo’s lucid, hospital bed dreams of starvation, riding on motorbikes for food, old cartoons, hypnotised brainwashed birds, Michelle pieces together a beautiful portrait. This is augmented by vintage archive footage and access to his carefully preserved treasure trove of memories, made up of old photos, drawings, posters and more.

“The documentary is a wonderful story of hope,” says director Michelle Heighway. “It’s a personal portrait of the life and times of a nomad, poet and enigmatic singer on an incredible journey.”

In October 2022, Director Michelle Heighway announced “ENERGY: A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT DAMO SUZUKI” with a premiere in London and nine screenings across the UK.

Due to a great response, ENERGY: A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT DAMO SUZUKI is now available to watch exclusively on Vimeo for the UK and Europe from today (Friday 23rd December)!

Energy: A Documentary about Damo Suzuki from Michelle Heighway on Vimeo.

Festivals + Online VOD in the USA will be announced later in 2023.