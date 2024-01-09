 STRFKR Announce New Album Share Video for New Song “Together Forever” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, January 9th, 2024  
STRFKR Announce New Album Share Video for New Song “Together Forever”

Parallel Realms Due Out March 1 via Polyvinyl

Jan 09, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Corinne Schiavone
STRFKR have announced a new album, Parallel Realms, and shared a new song from it, “Together Forever,” via a music video. Parallel Realms is due out March 1 via Polyvinyl. Check out the new song below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The band’s Josh Hodges had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Together Forever’ is an old song that we’ve tried to do for several albums but it just didn’t feel right until now. Things fell together in the right way with the arrangement and lyrics and it finally made sense. And Chris Coady’s mixing pushed it over the edge for us, so we’re ready to release it to the world This one’s for the shorties.”

Parallel Realms includes “Always / Never,” a new song the band shared in October.

Parallel Realms Tracklist:

1. Always / Never
2. Holding On
3. interspace 2
4. Feelings
5. Together Forever
6. Under Water / In Air
7. Armatron
8. interspace 3
9. Chizzlers
10. interspace 4
11. Running Around
12. Carnival
13. Lot of Nice Things
14. interspace 5
15. Waited For It
16. Something To Prove
17. Leaving

STRFKR Tour Dates:

04/04 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #
04/05 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s #
04/06 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound #
04/07 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater #
04/09 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre #
04/11 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s #
04/12 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum #
04/13 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)
04/15 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #
04/16 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #
04/17 - Richmond, VA @ The National #
04/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
04/19 - Boston, MA @ Royale #
04/20 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #
04/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #
04/24 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall #
04/25 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre #
04/26 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed (Indoor) #
04/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #
04/28 - Omaha, NE @ Admiral Theater #
04/30 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #
05/01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Rockwell at The Complex
05/02 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl #
05/03 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether #
07/25 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
07/26 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo #
07/29 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #
07/30 - Jackson, WY @ The Mangy Moose #
07/31 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma #
08/02 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm #
08/03 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom
08/04 - Mishawaka, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre #
08/07 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre #
08/08 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren #

# w/ Ruth Radelet

