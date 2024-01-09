News

STRFKR Announce New Album Share Video for New Song “Together Forever” Parallel Realms Due Out March 1 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Corinne Schiavone



STRFKR have announced a new album, Parallel Realms, and shared a new song from it, “Together Forever,” via a music video. Parallel Realms is due out March 1 via Polyvinyl. Check out the new song below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The band’s Josh Hodges had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Together Forever’ is an old song that we’ve tried to do for several albums but it just didn’t feel right until now. Things fell together in the right way with the arrangement and lyrics and it finally made sense. And Chris Coady’s mixing pushed it over the edge for us, so we’re ready to release it to the world This one’s for the shorties.”

Parallel Realms includes “Always / Never,” a new song the band shared in October.

Parallel Realms Tracklist:

1. Always / Never

2. Holding On

3. interspace 2

4. Feelings

5. Together Forever

6. Under Water / In Air

7. Armatron

8. interspace 3

9. Chizzlers

10. interspace 4

11. Running Around

12. Carnival

13. Lot of Nice Things

14. interspace 5

15. Waited For It

16. Something To Prove

17. Leaving

STRFKR Tour Dates:

04/04 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

04/05 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s #

04/06 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound #

04/07 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater #

04/09 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre #

04/11 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s #

04/12 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum #

04/13 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

04/15 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #

04/16 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

04/17 - Richmond, VA @ The National #

04/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

04/19 - Boston, MA @ Royale #

04/20 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

04/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

04/24 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall #

04/25 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre #

04/26 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed (Indoor) #

04/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

04/28 - Omaha, NE @ Admiral Theater #

04/30 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

05/01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Rockwell at The Complex

05/02 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl #

05/03 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether #

07/25 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

07/26 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo #

07/29 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #

07/30 - Jackson, WY @ The Mangy Moose #

07/31 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma #

08/02 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm #

08/03 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom

08/04 - Mishawaka, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre #

08/07 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre #

08/08 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren #

# w/ Ruth Radelet

