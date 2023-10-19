News

STRFKR Share New Song “Always / Never” New Single Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by Corinne Schiavone



STRFKR have shared a new song, “Always / Never.” It’s out now via Polyvinyl. The band embark on a West Coast tour this Sunday. Check out the song below, followed by the tour dates.

The band’s Josh Hodges had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Always / Never’ is focused on a feeling that time is slipping away, and the thoughts that can come with that. Like a shocking feeling that maybe you chose the wrong person to spend your life with, which lead to a sort of slow motion shutting down to them and to the rest of life.”

STRFKR Tour Dates:

10/22 - Tacoma, WA @ ALMA #

10/23 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios # [SOLD OUT]

10/24 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre #

10/25 - Chico, CA @ Sierra Nevada Brewery #

10/26 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater #

10/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy # [SOLD OUT]

10/28 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Elings Park - Fields of Funk Fest

10/29 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House #

12/04 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

12/05 - Paris, FR @ Badaboum

12/07 - Prague, CZ @ Lucerna

12/09 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

12/11 - London, UK @ Garage

12/12 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

12/13 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

12/14 - Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

# w/ Ruth Radelet

