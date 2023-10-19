STRFKR Share New Song “Always / Never”
New Single Out Now via Polyvinyl
Oct 19, 2023
Photography by Corinne Schiavone
STRFKR have shared a new song, “Always / Never.” It’s out now via Polyvinyl. The band embark on a West Coast tour this Sunday. Check out the song below, followed by the tour dates.
The band’s Josh Hodges had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Always / Never’ is focused on a feeling that time is slipping away, and the thoughts that can come with that. Like a shocking feeling that maybe you chose the wrong person to spend your life with, which lead to a sort of slow motion shutting down to them and to the rest of life.”
STRFKR Tour Dates:
10/22 - Tacoma, WA @ ALMA #
10/23 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios # [SOLD OUT]
10/24 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre #
10/25 - Chico, CA @ Sierra Nevada Brewery #
10/26 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater #
10/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy # [SOLD OUT]
10/28 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Elings Park - Fields of Funk Fest
10/29 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House #
12/04 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
12/05 - Paris, FR @ Badaboum
12/07 - Prague, CZ @ Lucerna
12/09 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
12/11 - London, UK @ Garage
12/12 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
12/13 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono
12/14 - Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
# w/ Ruth Radelet
