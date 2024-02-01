STRFKR Share Video for New Song “Under Water / In Air”
Parallel Realms Due Out March 1 via Polyvinyl
Feb 01, 2024
Photography by Corinne Schiavone
STRFKR are releasing a new album, Parallel Realms, on March 1 via Polyvinyl. Now they have shared another new song from it, “Under Water / In Air,” via an animated music video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The band’s Josh Hodges had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Under Water / In Air’ is kind of a playful mellow ’80s ballad inspired song. It was probably one of the most collaborative songs on the record. It started with an idea of Keil’s that I expanded on then Arian added the guitars which made it come together and feel complete.”
Parallel Realms includes “Always / Never,” a new song the band shared in October. When the album was announced, they shared “Together Forever” via a music video.
STRFKR Tour Dates:
03/14 - Austin, TX @ SXSW (STRFKR DJ Set)
04/04 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #
04/05 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s #
04/06 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound # [SOLD OUT]
04/07 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater #
04/09 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre #
04/11 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s #
04/12 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum #
04/13 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs) #
04/15 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #
04/16 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #
04/17 - Richmond, VA @ The National #
04/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel # [SOLD OUT]
04/19 - Boston, MA @ Royale #
04/20 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club # [SOLD OUT]
04/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel # [JUST ANNOUNCED]
04/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #
04/24 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall #
04/25 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre #
04/26 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed (Indoor) #
04/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #
04/28 - Omaha, NE @ Admiral Theater #
04/30 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre # [SOLD OUT]
05/01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Rockwell at The Complex #
05/02 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl #
05/03 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether #
07/25 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory %
07/26 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo %
07/29 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory %
07/30 - Jackson, WY @ The Mangy Moose %
07/31 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma %
08/02 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm %
08/03 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom %
08/04 - Mishawaka, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre %
08/05 - Denver, CO @ Summit % [JUST ANNOUNCED]
08/07 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre %
08/08 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren %
08/09 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound % [JUST ANNOUNCED]
# w/ Ruth Radelet
% w/ Ruth Radelet, Holy Wave
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Elle Coves Shares New Track,“Born To Lose” (News) — Elle Coves
- Premiere: meija Shares New Single “MAGIC” (News) — meija
- Eaves Wilder on a Year of Growth and New Experiences (Interview) — Eaves Wilder
- Miles Spilsbury @ The Rose Hill, Brighton, UK, January 25, 2024 (Review) — Miles Spilsbury, J. Josephine, A Basic Fault
- STRFKR Share Video for New Song “Under Water / In Air” (News) — STRFKR
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.