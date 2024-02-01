News

STRFKR Share Video for New Song “Under Water / In Air” Parallel Realms Due Out March 1 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Corinne Schiavone



STRFKR are releasing a new album, Parallel Realms, on March 1 via Polyvinyl. Now they have shared another new song from it, “Under Water / In Air,” via an animated music video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The band’s Josh Hodges had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Under Water / In Air’ is kind of a playful mellow ’80s ballad inspired song. It was probably one of the most collaborative songs on the record. It started with an idea of Keil’s that I expanded on then Arian added the guitars which made it come together and feel complete.”

Parallel Realms includes “Always / Never,” a new song the band shared in October. When the album was announced, they shared “Together Forever” via a music video.

STRFKR Tour Dates:

03/14 - Austin, TX @ SXSW (STRFKR DJ Set)

04/04 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

04/05 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s #

04/06 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound # [SOLD OUT]

04/07 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater #

04/09 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre #

04/11 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s #

04/12 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum #

04/13 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs) #

04/15 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #

04/16 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

04/17 - Richmond, VA @ The National #

04/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel # [SOLD OUT]

04/19 - Boston, MA @ Royale #

04/20 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club # [SOLD OUT]

04/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel # [JUST ANNOUNCED]

04/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

04/24 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall #

04/25 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre #

04/26 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed (Indoor) #

04/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

04/28 - Omaha, NE @ Admiral Theater #

04/30 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre # [SOLD OUT]

05/01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Rockwell at The Complex #

05/02 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl #

05/03 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether #

07/25 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory %

07/26 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo %

07/29 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory %

07/30 - Jackson, WY @ The Mangy Moose %

07/31 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma %

08/02 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm %

08/03 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom %

08/04 - Mishawaka, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre %

08/05 - Denver, CO @ Summit % [JUST ANNOUNCED]

08/07 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre %

08/08 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren %

08/09 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound % [JUST ANNOUNCED]

# w/ Ruth Radelet

% w/ Ruth Radelet, Holy Wave

