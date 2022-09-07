 Sudan Archives Shares Video For New Single “OMG BRITT” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 7th, 2022  
Sudan Archives Shares Video For New Single “OMG BRITT”

Natural Brown Prom Queen Due Out This Friday via Stones Throw

Sep 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Sudan Archives has shared a video for her new single, “OMG BRITT.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Natural Brown Prom Queen, which will be out this Friday (September 9) via Stones Throw. The song was produced by Sudan Archives, JD Reid, Ben Dickey, and Simon on the Moon. View the Zach Sulak-directed video below.

Sudan Archives previously shared the album track “NBPQ (Topless),” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Listen to our 2020 Why Not Both podcast interview with Sudan Archives here.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

