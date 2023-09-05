SUDS share video for latest single “‘Hard For Me”
Taken from their debut album The Great Overgrowth due November 3rd via Big Scary Monsters
Sep 05, 2023
Photography by Cat Stones
UK band SUDS share a new video for their latest single “Hard For Me”, taken from their debut album The Great Overgrowth which is due on November 3rd via Big Scary Monsters and is available to preorder now.
It’s a wistful and melodic track that may well draw comparisons to Alvvays. Furthermore, it’s also a bittersweet indie pop gem that has SUDS looking back on past relationships as vocalist Maise Carter manages to juxtapose a sense of world-weariness with glimmers of optimism as the band explains “‘Hard For Me’ is about looking back and realising you didn’t know the person you loved as much as you thought. We wanted this video to show that contentment can be found amongst other loved ones whilst making memories. Nothing beats having a laugh with your mates on a day out.”
Their debut album The Great Overgrowth sees songwriters Carter and Jack Ames (drums/vocals) Ames take inspiration from midwest emo and the 1960s Greenwich Village folk scene - a place they would regularly distract themselves while writing, gazing between the pages of books by Woody Guthrie, Allen Ginsberg, Bob Dylan and Brontez Purnell.
Live Dates:
06 SEP | Breakfest, Bristol
14 OCT | Twisterella Festival, Middlesbrough
Finds SUDS online:
