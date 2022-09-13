News

Suede and Manic Street Preachers Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour Dates Suede’s Autofiction Due Out This Friday via BMG

Photography by Suede photo by Dean Chalkley, Manic Street Preachers photo by Alex Lake



Suede and Manic Street Preachers, two iconic British bands who came to prominence in the 1990s, have announced a joint North American co-headlining tour. Over the decades neither band has toured America all that regularly. The tour happens this November and the bands will switch off which one closes the show. Tickets go on sale this Friday, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates below.

Suede last played America in 2011, when they performed at Coachella. Manic Street Preachers were last here in 2015.

Suede frontman Brett Anderson had this to say in a press release: “I can’t think of a band I’d rather share a stage with than the Manic Street Preachers. They have long been an inspiration to us, and I know there are thousands of Suede fans who feel the same. It’s nearly 30 years since we last played together and I think these shows are going to be something really special.”

Manic Street Preachers collectively add: “We first toured with Suede in 1994 when we played with them all across Europe. Back then, it always felt like both our bands shared a certain kind of kinship, both aesthetically and historically. It still feels that way now, nearly three decades later.

“This joint tour feels like a fantastic opportunity for both our sets of fans to share an amazing live experience. And to do this in the USA and Canada in 2022 makes it even more special as our tours there are so rare these days. We truly can’t wait.”

Suede are releasing a new album, Autofiction, this Friday via BMG. Manic Street Preachers’ last album, The Ultra Vivid Lament, came out last year. The band recently reissued Know Your Enemy (read our review here).

Previously Suede shared Autofiction’s first single, “She Still Leads Me On,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its second single, “15 Again,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Suede shared the album’s third single, “That Boy on the Stage,” as well as an 18-minute short film connected to the album.

The Britpop originators and survivors legally have to go by the name The London Suede in America, thanks to an American jazz singer also named Suede. Longtime collaborator Ed Buller, who has produced many of the band’s albums, including their first three, produced Autofiction. The album is the follow-up to 2018’s The Blue Hour.

Suede—Brett Anderson (vocals), Mat Osman (bass), Simon Gilbert (drums), Richard Oakes (guitars), and Neil Codling (keyboards)—began the album in a rehearsal studio in the Kings Cross area of London.

“Autofiction is our punk record,” Anderson said in a previous press release. “No whistles and bells. Just the five of us in a room with all the glitches and fuck-ups revealed; the band themselves exposed in all their primal mess.”

“Autofiction has a natural freshness, it’s where we want to be,” Anderson added.

“When we were rehearsing and writing this record it was this sheer, physical rush,” said Osman. “That thing where you’re hanging on for dear life.”

“She Still Leads Me On” is about Anderson’s mother and the lyrics to Autofiction as a whole were fueled by Anderson’s two acclaimed autobiographies, 2018’s Coal Black Mornings and 2019’s Afternoons with the Blinds Drawn.

Suede initially broke-up in 2003 following the release of their poorly received fifth album, 2002’s A New Morning. They reformed in 2010 and made a full on comeback in 2013 with the release of Bloodsports, which was their first new album in over a decade and was very well-received by critics. That was followed by 2016’s Night Thoughts and 2018’s The Blue Hour. This makes Autofiction the band’s fourth album since reforming and ninth album overall (not counting 1997’s two-disc B-sides collection Sci-Fi Lullabies).

Suede and Manic Street Preachers Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

NOV 3: VANCOUVER, Canada @ PNE FORUM (Suede close)

NOV 5: SEATTLE, WA @ NEPTUNE THEATRE (Manic Street Preachers close)

NOV 7: SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ THE WARFIELD (Suede close)

NOV 9: ANAHEIM, CA @ HOUSE OF BLUES (Manic Street Preachers close)

NOV 10: LOS ANGELES, CA @ THE PALLADIUM (Suede close)

NOV 13: AUSTIN, TX @ ACL LIVE AT THE MOODY THEATER (Manic Street Preachers close)

NOV 16: CHICAGO, IL @ AUDITORIUM THEATER (Suede close)

NOV 18: SILVER SPRING, MD @ THE FILLMORE (Manic Street Preachers close)

NOV 19: PHILADELPHIA, PA @ THE MET (Suede close)

NOV 21: BROOKLYN, NY @ KINGS THEATRE (Manic Street Preachers close)

NOV 22: BOSTON, MA @ THE ORPHEUM (Suede close)

NOV 24: TORONTO, Canada @ MASSEY HALL (Manic Street Preachers close)

Suede Tour Dates:

September 2022 UK Record Shop Tour:

15 Banquet Records, Kingston (live performance) SOLD OUT

16 Rough Trade East, Shoreditch (live performance) SOLD OUT

17 Crash Records/Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (live performance) SOLD OUT

18 Rough Trade / Fleece, Bristol (live performance) SOLD OUT

19 HMV, Liverpool (signing and Q&A) SOLD OUT

19 HMV, Manchester (signing) SOLD OUT

20 Bear Tree Records, Sheffield (signing) SOLD OUT

20 Rough Trade, Nottingham (signing) SOLD OUT

21 Truck Records, Oxford (signing) SOLD OUT

21 Fopp, Cambridge (signing) SOLD OUT

22 Vinilo, Southampton (signing) SOLD OUT

22 HMV, Portsmouth (signing) SOLD OUT



October 2022 Intimate UK/EU Tour Dates:



05 Electric Ballroom, London SOLD OUT

06 Electric Ballroom, London SOLD OUT

08 Melkweg – Oude Zaal, Amsterdam SOLD OUT

10 La Maroquinerie, Paris SOLD OUT

11 Gloria-Theatre, Cologne

12 Gruenspan, Hamburg

