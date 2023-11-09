News

Suede Share New Song “The Sadness In You, The Sadness In Me” From “Autofiction” Deluxe Edition Autofiction: Expanded Due Out December 8 via BMG

Photography by Dean Chalkley



Suede have announced a deluxe edition of their 2022 album, Autofiction, and shared one of its bonus tracks, “The Sadness In You, The Sadness In Me.” Autofiction: Expanded is due out December 8 via BMG. The 3-CD set includes a disc of extras and rarities (essentially B-sides) and another of them performing the album live. It’s being released in UK, but no American release is planned. Listen to “The Sadness In You, The Sadness In Me” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and Suede’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates.

The live album was recorded across the band’s March 2023 UK tour.

Read our rave review of Autofiction here.

Last year Suede embarked a North American co-headlining tour with Manic Street Preachers, two iconic British bands who came to prominence in the 1990s. At the time, Suede had last played America in 2011, when they performed at Coachella. Manic Street Preachers were previously last here in 2015. Read our review of the Philadelphia stop on that tour.

Previously Suede shared Autofiction’s first single, “She Still Leads Me On,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its second single, “15 Again,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Suede shared the album’s third single, “That Boy on the Stage,” as well as an 18-minute short film connected to the album.

The Britpop originators and survivors legally have to go by the name The London Suede in America, thanks to an American jazz singer also named Suede. Longtime collaborator Ed Buller, who has produced many of the band’s albums, including their first three, produced Autofiction. The album is the follow-up to 2018’s The Blue Hour.

Suede—Brett Anderson (vocals), Mat Osman (bass), Simon Gilbert (drums), Richard Oakes (guitars), and Neil Codling (keyboards)—began the album in a rehearsal studio in the Kings Cross area of London.

“Autofiction is our punk record,” Anderson said in a previous press release. “No whistles and bells. Just the five of us in a room with all the glitches and fuck-ups revealed; the band themselves exposed in all their primal mess.”

“Autofiction has a natural freshness, it’s where we want to be,” Anderson added.

“When we were rehearsing and writing this record it was this sheer, physical rush,” said Osman. “That thing where you’re hanging on for dear life.”

“She Still Leads Me On” is about Anderson’s mother and the lyrics to Autofiction as a whole were fueled by Anderson’s two acclaimed autobiographies, 2018’s Coal Black Mornings and 2019’s Afternoons with the Blinds Drawn.

Suede initially broke-up in 2003 following the release of their poorly received fifth album, 2002’s A New Morning. They reformed in 2010 and made a full on comeback in 2013 with the release of Bloodsports, which was their first new album in over a decade and was very well-received by critics. That was followed by 2016’s Night Thoughts and 2018’s The Blue Hour. This makes Autofiction the band’s fourth album since reforming and ninth album overall (not counting 1997’s two-disc B-sides collection Sci-Fi Lullabies).

Read our review of The Blue Hour.

Read our interview with Suede on The Blue Hour.

Read our 2013 interview with Suede’s Brett Anderson on Bloodsports.

In 2019 we reflected on the 25th anniversary of Suede’s second album, Dog Man Star, and you read that retrospective here.

Autofiction: Expanded Tracklist:

CD 1 - Autofiction:



1. She Still Leads Me On

2. Personality Disorder

3. 15 Again

4. The Only Way I Can Love You

5. That Boy on the Stage

6. Drive Myself Home

7. Black Ice

8. Shadow Self

9. It’s Always the Quiet Ones

10. What am I Without You?

11. Turn off Your Brain and Yell



CD 2 - Extras & Rarities:



1. The Sadness In You, The Sadness In Me

2. Days Like Dead Moths

3. The Prey

4. You Don’t Know Me

5. There Is No Me If There Is No You

6. Still Waiting



CD 3 - Autofiction Live:



1. She Still Leads Me On (Live)

2. Personality Disorder (Live)

3. 15 Again (Live)

4. The Only Way I Can Love You (Live)

5. That Boy on the Stage (Live)

6. Drive Myself Home (Live)

7. Black Ice (Live)

8. Shadow Self (Live)

9. It’s Always the Quiet Ones (Live)

10. What am I Without You? (Live)

11. Turn off Your Brain and Yell (Live)

Suede Tour Dates:

Suede December 2023 UK Headline Tour Dates:



09 Winter Gardens, Eastbourne

10 Engine Shed, Lincoln

11 Guildhall, Portsmouth

13 The Halls, Wolverhampton

15 Electric Brixton, London

16 Electric Brixton, London

17 Electric Brixton, London



Suede + Manic Street Preachers 2024 UK and Ireland Co-Headline Tour:



28 June Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod*

2 July Dublin Trinity College **

5 July Cardiff Castle *

10 July Edinburgh Castle *

12 July Manchester Castlefield Bowl *

13 July Leeds Millenium Square **

18 July London Alexandra Palace Park **



*Manic Street Preachers close the show

**Suede close the show

