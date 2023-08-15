News

All





Sufjan Stevens Announces New Singer/Songwriter Album, Shares New Song “So You Are Tired” Javelin Due Out October 6 via Asthmatic Kitty

Photography by Sufjan Stevens



Sufjan Stevens has announced a new album, Javelin, and shared its first single, “So You Are Tired,” via a lyric video. It’s being billed as Stevens’ first full on singer/songwriter solo folk album since 2015’s acclaimed Carrie & Lowell and is due out October 6 via Asthmatic Kitty. Check out “So You Are Tired” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

In 2021, Stevens released the five-volume album Convocations, as well as A Beginner’s Mind, a collaborative album with Angelo De Augustine. Read our digital cover story interview with the duo about that album. In 2020 he put out The Ascension. Earlier this year, Stevens released Reflections, his score for the Justin Peck ballet of the same name that was performed by pianists Timo Andres and Conor Hanick.

Adrienne Maree Brown, Hannah Cohen, Pauline Delassus, Megan Lui, and Nedelle Torrisi all provide harmonies on many of Javelin’s songs. Bryce Dessner of The National plays acoustic and electric guitar on “Shit Talk.” Album closer “There’s a World” is a Neil Young cover. Stevens recorded the album himself at home, but a press release points out that Javelin still sometimes has a big sound and that it “pairs musical sweep with emotional breadth.”

A 48-page book of art and essays all created by Stevens accompanies the album. It includes “a series of meticulous collages, cut-up catalog fantasies, puff-paint word clouds, and iterative color fields. The 10 short essays—alternatively funny, tragic, poignant, obtuse, and specific—offer little glimpses into loves and losses that have shaped him, and, in turn, these songs.”

Javelin Tracklist:

1. Goodbye Evergreen

2. A Running Start

3. Will Anybody Ever Love Me?

4. Everything That Rises

5. Genuflecting Ghost

6. My Red Little Fox

7. So You Are Tired

8. Javelin (To Have and to Hold)

9. Shit Talk

10. There’s a World

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.