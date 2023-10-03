News

Sufjan Stevens Shares Lyric Video for New Song “A Running Start” Javelin Due Out This Friday via Asthmatic Kitty

Photography by Courtesy of Sufjan Stevens



Sufjan Stevens is releasing a new album, Javelin, this Friday via Asthmatic Kitty. Now he has shared its third single, “A Running Start,” via a lyric video. It’s the album’s final pre-release single. Listen below.

If you want to hear the album a few days early, then attend one of the listening parties tonight. Details are listed below.

Javelin is being billed as Stevens’ first full on singer/songwriter solo folk album since 2015’s acclaimed Carrie & Lowell. Previously Stevens shared the album’s first single, “So You Are Tired,” via a lyric video. “So You Are Tired” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, “Will Anybody Ever Love Me?,” via a music video. “Will Anybody Ever Love Me?” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2021, Stevens released the five-volume album Convocations, as well as A Beginner’s Mind, a collaborative album with Angelo De Augustine. Read our digital cover story interview with the duo about that album. In 2020 he put out The Ascension. Earlier this year, Stevens released Reflections, his score for the Justin Peck ballet of the same name that was performed by pianists Timo Andres and Conor Hanick.

Adrienne Maree Brown, Hannah Cohen, Pauline Delassus, Megan Lui, and Nedelle Torrisi all provide harmonies on many of Javelin’s songs. Bryce Dessner of The National plays acoustic and electric guitar on “Shit Talk.” Album closer “There’s a World” is a Neil Young cover. Stevens recorded the album himself at home, but a press release points out that Javelin still sometimes has a big sound and that it “pairs musical sweep with emotional breadth.”

A 48-page book of art and essays all created by Stevens accompanies the album. It includes “a series of meticulous collages, cut-up catalog fantasies, puff-paint word clouds, and iterative color fields. The 10 short essays—alternatively funny, tragic, poignant, obtuse, and specific—offer little glimpses into loves and losses that have shaped him, and, in turn, these songs.”

Last month, Stevens posted a troubling update to Instagram to announce that he was recently diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare auto immune disease that has severely affected his mobility, causing him to no longer be able to walk. “Last month I woke up one morning and couldn’t walk. My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility,” Stevens wrote. Thankfully he is undergoing rehab and is expected to recover, but it could take some time. “Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful,” he wrote.

Javelin North American Listening Parties on October 3:

Philadelphia, PA @ Repo Records - 5pm

New York, NY @ Rough Trade NYC - 6pm

Atlanta, GA @ Criminal Records - 4pm

Chicago, IL @ Reckless Records, Milwaukee Ave. - 5pm

Chicago, IL @ Reckless Records, Belmont Ave. - 5pm

Nashville, TN @ Grimey’s - 4pm

Austin, TX @ Waterloo Records - 7pm

Toronto, ON @ Sonic Boom Records - 6pm

Vancouver, BC @ Neptoon Records - 5pm

Montreal, QC @ Le Vacarme - 5pm

Wilmington, NC @ The Fuzzy Needle Records and Books - 6pm

Charleston, SC @ J. Stark - 5pm

Chattanooga, TN @ Yellow Racket Records - 6:30pm

Toledo, OH @ Culture Clash - 6pm

Seattle, WA @ Easy Street Records - 6pm

Indianapolis, IN @ Luna Music - 6pm

Halifax, NS @ Obsolete Records - 2pm

Orlando, FL @ Park Ave CDs - 7pm

