Tuesday, June 13th, 2023  
Suki Waterhouse and Belle and Sebastian Share New Song “Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility”

The Latest Installment of the Sub Pop Singles Club

Jun 13, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Tom Mitchell (Suki Waterhouse) and Anna Isola Crolla (Belle and Sebastian)
Indie pop artists Suki Waterhouse and Belle and Sebastian have teamed up to release a new song “Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility,” for the Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 8. The song is available on all digital platforms as well as a limited edition 7-inch-vinyl. Listen to it below followed by the single’s cover artwork and each artist’s upcoming tour dates.

This summery song with uplifting instrumentals juxtaposes notions of personal heartbreak evident in the lyrics where Waterhouse sings, “Come into my life/And then you leave.” “Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility” was written by Waterhouse and Belle and Sebastian, produced by Belle and Sebastian, mixed by Kevin Burleigh, and mastered by Frank Arkwright.

This song is the B-side to Wahterhouse’s “To Love” 7-inch single as a part of the Sub Pop Singles Club.

Waterhouse just finished her headline tour earlier this year, and starred as Karen Sirko in Daisy Jones & The Six. Waterhouse has planned appearances at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Ohana Festivals later this year.

After the release of their 2023 LP Late Developers, Belle and Sebastian took a hiatus from touring due to frontman Stuart Murdoch’s health issues, but they are back touring this summer.

Check out our 2013 interview with Belle and Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch.

Suki Waterhouse Tour Dates:

Thu. Jun. 15 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Festival
Thu. Aug. 03 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Sat. Aug. 05 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
Sat. Sep. 30 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go Festival
Sun. Oct. 01 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival

Belle and Sebastian Tour Dates:

Sun. Jun. 25 - Antwerp, BE - Middenvijver Linkeroever
Sun. Jul. 02 - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia Theatre
Mon. Jul. 03 - Belfast, UK - The Limelight 1
Wed. Jul. 05 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Thu. Jul. 06 - Hull, UK - Asylum, Hull University Union
Sat. Jul. 08 - Liverpool, UK - Olympia
Sun. Jul. 09 - Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall
Mon. Jul. 10 - Aberdeen, UK - Beach Ballroom
Wed. Jul. 12 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy Sheffield
Thu. Jul. 13 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy Oxford
Fri. Jul. 14 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham
Sat. Jul. 15 - Cardiff, UK - Great Hall, Cardiff University Students’ Union
Mon. Jul. 17 - London, UK - The Roundhouse
Tue. Jul. 18 - London, UK - The Roundhouse
Wed. Jul. 19 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Dome
Fri. Jul. 21 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
Sat. Jul. 22 - Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange
Fri. Aug. 18 - Trondheim, NO - Marinen
Sat. Aug. 26 - Portsmouth, UK - Victorious Festival
Fri. Sep. 01 - Lisbon, PT - Parque da Bela Vista
Sat. Sep. 02 - Mijas, ES - La Cala de Mijas

There are no comments for this entry yet.

