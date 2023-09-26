News

Sun June Share Lyric Video fo New Song “Mixed Bag” Bad Dream Jaguar Due Out October 20 via Run for Cover

Photography by Alex Winker



Austin-based band Sun June are releasing a new album, Bad Dream Jaguar, on October 20 via Run for Cover. Now they have shared another new song from it, “Mixed Bag,” via a lyric video. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Sun June is Laura Colwell (vocals), Michael Bain (guitar), Justin Harris (bass), Sarah Schultz (drums), and Stephen Salisbury (guitar).

The band collectively had this to say about “Mixed Bag” in a press release: “‘Mixed Bag’ is about the comforts and frustrations of well-worn relationships with people and places. It focuses on the harsh realities of living in Texas, being in a long distance relationship, and becoming irritable with the people you love.”

The also had this to say about the song: “In some ways this song allowed us to reflect and become more aware of how dumb our arguments are. ‘You were searching for a reason to be mad,’ and ‘I know every single fight we’ve ever had,’ are accusations and boasts that made us laugh. Each chorus expands on the last, as we acknowledge the ways we’re repeating the past but try to keep score regardless.

“We recorded ‘Mixed Bag’ both in Texas and North Carolina—Dan Duszynski, Alli Rogers, Danny Reisch, Max Lorenson, and Chad Doriocourt all had a hand in trying to shape this into a dusty Petty-esque song. The song is about struggling to stay hopeful about the future, but we hope the bop outweighs the sadness.

“For the video, we asked Vanessa Pla to help capture some of the rural outskirts of Austin on Super 8 film. We took inspiration from some old 1940s PSAs and Texas corporate films. She and her crew found themselves in the middle of cow pastures off of brand new highways, face to face with some friendly longhorns.”

Previously the band shared Bad Dream Jaguar songs “Get Enough,” “Easy Violence,” and “John Prine.” “John Prine” was one of our Songs of the Week.

The band’s last full-length album was 2021’s Somewhere.

Read our interview with Laura Colwell on Somewhere here.

Sun June Tour Dates:

11/2 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

11/3 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

11/4 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge *

11/5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

11/7 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *

11/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

11/10 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room *

11/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory *

11/12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room *

11/13 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy *

11/16 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

11/17 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. *

11/18 - Austin, TX @ Parish *

1/4 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

1/5 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

1/6 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

1/7 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW ^

1/9 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

1/10 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

1/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

1/12 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

1/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel ^

1/14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

1/16 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

1/17 - Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre ^

1/19 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

1/20 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

1/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^



* w/ Runnner

^ w/ Slaughter Beach, Dog

