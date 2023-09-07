News

Sun June Share Videos for Two New Songs – "Easy Violence" and "John Prine" Bad Dream Jaguar Due Out October 20 via Run for Cover

Photography by Alex Winker



Austin-based band Sun June are releasing a new album, Bad Dream Jaguar, on October 20 via Run for Cover. Now they have shared two more new songs from it, “Easy Violence” and “John Prine,” both via music videos. Check them both out below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Sun June is Laura Colwell (vocals), Michael Bain (guitar), Justin Harris (bass), Sarah Schultz (drums), and Stephen Salisbury (guitar).

The band collectively had this to say about “Easy Violence” in a press release: “‘Easy Violence’ is about the fears you become attached to and the mistakes you try to outrun. We’re talking peak White Horse 2013. The song started out as a demo we recorded at home. We liked the ‘voice memos’ feel and we ended up keeping the drum machine, guitars, synths, and the first-take vocals. We fleshed out the rest with the band in Dan Duszynski’s studio. For the video we got our friend Lauren Wilde to turn Laura into a jaguar for a staged photo shoot. It was fun to capture Laura begrudgingly surrender to a marketing campaign. The image of her driving through LA traffic alone with her makeup still on made us laugh—a hangover of self promotion.”

Of “John Prine” they had this to say: “‘John Prine’ is about appreciating something for the first time after it’s already over, and struggling to let it go. It’s also a shout out to my father who loves to say, ‘I’m not asleep, I’m just resting my eyes.’ The song was recorded in North Carolina by Alli Rogers and features Justin Morris (Sluice, Fust) on pedal steel. When Dan Duszynski mixed it he morphed the pedal steel into something more haunting and more ghostly (and more sleepy). We wanted the video to capture the feeling of coming down after a long night or a short visit with someone you miss, the kind of daze that’s a mix of longing and appreciation. I am not a morning person, but I really wish I were.”

The band’s last full-length album was 2021’s Somewhere.

Read our interview with Colwell on Somewhere here.

Sun June Tour Dates:

11/2 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

11/3 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

11/4 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge *

11/5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

11/7 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *

11/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

11/10 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room *

11/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory *

11/12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room *

11/13 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy *

11/16 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

11/17 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. *

11/18 - Austin, TX @ Parish *

1/4 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

1/5 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

1/6 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

1/7 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW ^

1/9 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

1/10 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

1/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

1/12 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

1/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel ^

1/14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

1/16 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

1/17 - Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre ^

1/19 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

1/20 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

1/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^

* w/ Runnner

^ w/ Slaughter Beach, Dog

