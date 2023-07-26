News

Sun’s Signature Share Gwenno Remix of Their Song “Golden Air” Extended Version of Sun’s Signature EP Due Out August 25 via Partisan

Photography by Eva Vermandel



Sun’s Signature (Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser and percussionist Damon Reece) have shared a remix of their song “Golden Air” by Welsh singer Gwenno which is the latest release from the extended version of their debut self-titled EP. The extended version of Sun’s Signature EP is due out August 25 via Partisan. The new edition will also include a bonus disc of additional remixes from John Grant, LUMP (Laura Marling + Mike Lindsay), CUTS, Will Gregory and Hinako Omori. Check out Gwenno’s remix below, followed by the upcoming EP’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Of “Golden Air,” Gwenno says in a press release: “I adored ‘Golden Air’ as soon as I heard it, I loved its feelings of renewal and its celebration of the power of nature. Being 8 months pregnant at the time of working on the remix, Elizabeth’s lyrics really chimed with my heightened emotions, there’s such absolute power in the beauty of what she does so well. I started from her voice and then added Damon’s parts gradually to try and find a slightly different take on that delicate balance that they had originally created in the song, I even added my daughter’s heartbeat in there that had been recorded by my midwife, it just felt like the missing element and an expression of life that I was going after with my remix. It has been a pleasure and an honor to do, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I have making it.”

Gwenno takes the originally dainty “Golden Air,” which was peppered with soft guitar crescendos, and translates it into an even more mystical track without losing focus of Fraser’s vocals.

In addition to the extended edition release, Partisan will be re-releasing the original EP pressed on marble yellow vinyl.

Sun’s Signature EP (Extended Edition) Tracklist:

Disc 1:

1. Underwater

2. Golden Air

3. Bluedusk

4. Apples

5. Make Lovely The Day

Disc 2:

1. Underwater (Hinako Omori Remix)

2. Golden Air (Gwenno Remix)

3. Apples (Will Gregory Remix)

4. Bluedusk (LUMP Remix)

5. Golden AIr (CUTS Remix)

6. Apples (John Grant Remix)

