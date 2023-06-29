News

Super Furry Animals Side-Project Das Koolies Share Video For New Seven-Minute Song “A Ride” Debut Album DK.01 Due Out September 22, Band Announce Three In-Store Performances at Rough Trade Shops





Das Koolies have shared a music video for their new seven-minute song, “A Ride” which is a part of their upcoming album, DK.01. This LP is due out September 22 via Strangetown/Amplify. The band, who are four-fifths of Super Furry Animals—Huw ‘Bunf’ Bunford, Cian Ciarán, Dafydd Leuan, and Guto Pryc (only frontman Gruff Rhys is missing)—shared this in the wake of their recent announcement that they will be making three in-store appearances at UK Rough Trade Shops. Check out the video below, followed by upcoming performance dates.



DK.01 was produced by Tom Forrest (Duke Dumont, Basement Jaxx) and Marta Salogni (Bjork, Depeche Mode). DK.01will be released in multiple physical formats, including Dinked collectors’ edition recycled coloured vinyl with bonus 7-inch, Bandcamp and Indies recycled coloured vinyl, black recycled double vinyl, CD, and digital.



Of “A Ride,” the band collectively say in a press release: “Maybe this one’s about thieves in public school uniforms and their tax haven stashes. The start was pure electronic. Then the vocals pushed open a door. What was behind it was kind of bizarre. But, then, that’s music.”



Das Koolies previously shared their EP, The Condemned, earlier this year.

Das Koolies Tour Dates:

Fri 22 Sep – Rough Trade East, London

Mon 2 Oct – Rough Trade Bristol

Tue 3 Oct – Rough Trade Nottingham

