Superorganism Share New Holiday Song “Woofin’ and Meowin’” Written For the Show HouseBroken

Photography by Jack Bridgland



Superorganism have shared a new holiday-themed song, “Woofin’ and Meowin’.” It was written for the Christmas episodes of the Fox animated show HouseBroken. Listen below.

In a press release, Superorganism state: “We were so stoked when HouseBroken approached us to write a song for their holiday specials. We all love the show, and considering some cartoon themes and soundtracks shaped our childhoods and ultimately our tastes, it was super inspiring to get involved. We wrote ‘Woofin’ and Meowin’’ immediately before we set off on our first tour since the pandemic, and I think you can feel that anxiety and excitement bubbling over. To me, it sounds like the excitement my family dog felt, reflecting our excitement as kids on Christmas day. Poor little fella had no idea why we were all so hyped up, but he just enjoyed the moment and got excited with us anyway.”

The band’s most recent album, World Wide Pop, came out in July via Domino. It features the singles “Teenager,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “It’s Raining,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week, “crushed.zip,” also one of our Songs of the Week, “On & On,” and “Into the Sun,” another one of our Songs of the Week.

The band’s self-titled debut album came out in 2018 via Domino. Read our interview with the band on the album.

