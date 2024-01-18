Sweden’s Linn Koch-Emmery Reveals new Single “ebay Armour”
New Album Borderline Iconic Arrives in May 2024
Jan 18, 2024
Photography by Rory Cole
Swedish singer-songwriter Linn Koch-Emmery unveils her latest musical endeavor which follows up her Swedish Grammy-nominated debut album, Being The Girl, released in 2021. The lead single, “eBay Armour,” produced by Pete Robertson of The Vaccines, precedes her upcoming album, Borderline Iconic
Reflecting on the inspiration behind her new single, Linn reveals, “Trauma and grief have their own illogical ways. Sometimes, we cope with them through substances; others, by buying a life-sized armor off the internet. This song delves into the experiences of a person close to me, someone I never truly understood.”
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Premiere: Geographer Shares New Single “The Light In The Dark” (News) — Geographer
- Sweden’s Linn Koch-Emmery Reveals new Single “ebay Armour” (News) — Linn Koch-Emmery
- My Firsts: Mutual Benefit (Interview) — Mutual Benefit, My Firsts
- The Jesus and Mary Chain Share New Song “Chemical Animal” (News) — The Jesus and Mary Chain
- Real Estate Share New Song “Haunted World” and Announce Free Show Only for People Named Daniel (News) — Real Estate
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.