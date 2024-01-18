News

All





Sweden’s Linn Koch-Emmery Reveals new Single “ebay Armour” New Album Borderline Iconic Arrives in May 2024

Photography by Rory Cole



Swedish singer-songwriter Linn Koch-Emmery unveils her latest musical endeavor which follows up her Swedish Grammy-nominated debut album, Being The Girl, released in 2021. The lead single, “eBay Armour,” produced by Pete Robertson of The Vaccines, precedes her upcoming album, Borderline Iconic

Reflecting on the inspiration behind her new single, Linn reveals, “Trauma and grief have their own illogical ways. Sometimes, we cope with them through substances; others, by buying a life-sized armor off the internet. This song delves into the experiences of a person close to me, someone I never truly understood.”



Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.