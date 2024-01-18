 Sweden's Linn Koch-Emmery Reveals new Single "ebay Armour" | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, January 18th, 2024  
Subscribe

Sweden’s Linn Koch-Emmery Reveals new Single “ebay Armour”

New Album Borderline Iconic Arrives in May 2024

Jan 18, 2024 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Rory Cole
Bookmark and Share


Swedish singer-songwriter Linn Koch-Emmery unveils her latest musical endeavor which follows up her Swedish Grammy-nominated debut album, Being The Girl, released in 2021. The lead single, “eBay Armour,” produced by Pete Robertson of The Vaccines, precedes her upcoming album, Borderline Iconic

Reflecting on the inspiration behind her new single, Linn reveals, “Trauma and grief have their own illogical ways. Sometimes, we cope with them through substances; others, by buying a life-sized armor off the internet. This song delves into the experiences of a person close to me, someone I never truly understood.”


Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent