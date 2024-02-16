 Swedish Indie Pop Band Agent Blå Unveils New Single "Rain To You" | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Swedish Indie Pop Band Agent Blå Unveils New Single “Rain To You”

From Their Forthcoming Album STAB!

Feb 16, 2024 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Press Shot
Swedish indie pop band Agent Blå, pronounced “agent blue,” unveils another new sonic exploration in the shape of the shimmering, evocative “Rain To You”. It’s the second track to be revealed from their upcoming album, STAB! The band has built a cult-like following due in no small part to their ability to create dreamy soundscapes that interweave elements of post-punk and shoegaze.

The band has garnered acclaim for their previous albums, Agent Blue (2017) and Morning Thoughts (2019), and STAB!, which is scheduled for release on April 12, 2024, via Kanine Records (USA) and Vårø Records (Sweden), marks a sonic expansion for the band. While retaining their post-punk roots, the album ventures into new territory, drawing inspiration from krautrock, instrumental, and psychedelic music. Recorded under minimalist conditions at Studio Bella Figura in Gothenburg, the album promises to reveal a unique sound that’s directly influenced by this spartan approach.


STAB! Track List

1 Stab

2 Ebb and Flow

3 Discount

4 Rat

5 Mind Mapping

6 The Fascination of Self-Sabotage

7 Inertia

8 Rain To You

9 Whatever You Want

10 Crisis Apparition

