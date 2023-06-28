News

Sweeping Promises Share Music Video For New Song “Good Living is Coming For You” Album of the Same Name Due Out June 30 via Feel It/Sub Pop

Photography by Shawn Brackbill



Sweeping Promises have shared a music video for the title track of their upcoming album, Good Living is Coming For You. This LP is due out June 30 via Feel It/Sub Pop. The music video, which was directed by Jessica Bardsley, draws inspiration from ’70s and ’80s horror movies. The band have also announced some fall North American tour dates. Check out the video and upcoming performances below.



On the making of the video, band members Lira Mondal and Caufield Schug say: ““For this video, we collaborated with one of our closest friends, experimental filmmaker Jessica Bardsley (Life Without Dreams, Goodbye Thelma). Drawing from the glamorous and bloodthirsty aesthetic of ‘70s and ‘80s horror films (Daughters of Darkness, The Hunger, The Lair of the White Worm, Dream Demon), the visual companion to “Good Living Is Coming for You” channels the song’s unshakable feeling of discontent and encroaching domestic doom through the confines of a DIY horror flick as seen by some nameless sleepless soul on late-night cable, the line between movie and infomercial blurred to infernal effect.”



Sweeping Promises’ previous release off of this same album, “You Shatter” made our Songs of the Week list. The band’s last album was 2020’s Hunger for a Way Out.

Sweeping Promises Tour Dates:

Thu. Jun. 29 - Lawrence, KS - White Schoolhouse

Tue. Aug. 01 - St Louis, MO - Off Broadway

Wed. Aug. 02 - Cincinnati, OH - MOTR Pub

Thu. Aug. 03 - Nashville, TN - Blue Room at Third Man

Fri. Aug. 04 - Atlanta, GA - 529

Sat. Aug. 05 - Durham, kNC - The Pinhook

Mon. Aug. 07 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House

Tue. Aug. 08 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

Thu. Aug. 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Fri. Aug. 11 - Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Church

Sat. Aug. 12 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom

Sun. 13 Aug - Winooski, VT - The Monkey House

Mon. Aug. 14 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

Tue. Aug. 15 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

Wed. Aug. 16 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

Fri. Aug. 18 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

Sat. Aug. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room at Colectivo

Sun. Aug. 20 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry



Sat. Sep. 09 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

Mon. Sep. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

Tue. Sep. 12 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

Thu. Sep. 14 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

Fri. Sep. 15 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s

Sat. Sep. 16 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

Tue. Sep. 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

Wed. Sep. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

Fri. Sep. 22 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

Sat. Sep. 23 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

Tue. Sep. 26 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

Wed. Sep. 27 - Denton, TX - Andy’s

Fri. Sep. 29 - Memphis, TN - Goner Fest

Sun. Oct. 22 - Manchester, UK - YES (Basement)

Mon. Oct. 23 - Bristol, UK - Louisiana

Tue. Oct. 24 - London, UK - Studio 9294

Wed. Oct. 25 - Leeds, UK - Wharf Chambers

Thu. Oct. 26 - Dublin, IE - Workman’s Club

Sat. Oct. 28 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling @ Paradiso

Sun. Oct. 29 - Rotterdam, NL - V11

Mon. Oct. 30 - Luxembourg, LU - Rotondes

Tue. Oct. 31 - Liege, BE - KulturA

Wed. Nov. 01 - Brussels, BE - Botanique @ Witloof Bar

Thu. Nov. 02 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & Sohn

Fri. Nov. 03 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow

Sat. Nov. 04 - Berlin, DE - Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

