Sweeping Promises Share Music Video For New Song “Good Living is Coming For You”
Album of the Same Name Due Out June 30 via Feel It/Sub Pop
Jun 28, 2023
Photography by Shawn Brackbill
Sweeping Promises have shared a music video for the title track of their upcoming album, Good Living is Coming For You. This LP is due out June 30 via Feel It/Sub Pop. The music video, which was directed by Jessica Bardsley, draws inspiration from ’70s and ’80s horror movies. The band have also announced some fall North American tour dates. Check out the video and upcoming performances below.
On the making of the video, band members Lira Mondal and Caufield Schug say: ““For this video, we collaborated with one of our closest friends, experimental filmmaker Jessica Bardsley (Life Without Dreams, Goodbye Thelma). Drawing from the glamorous and bloodthirsty aesthetic of ‘70s and ‘80s horror films (Daughters of Darkness, The Hunger, The Lair of the White Worm, Dream Demon), the visual companion to “Good Living Is Coming for You” channels the song’s unshakable feeling of discontent and encroaching domestic doom through the confines of a DIY horror flick as seen by some nameless sleepless soul on late-night cable, the line between movie and infomercial blurred to infernal effect.”
Sweeping Promises’ previous release off of this same album, “You Shatter” made our Songs of the Week list. The band’s last album was 2020’s Hunger for a Way Out.
Sweeping Promises Tour Dates:
Thu. Jun. 29 - Lawrence, KS - White Schoolhouse
Tue. Aug. 01 - St Louis, MO - Off Broadway
Wed. Aug. 02 - Cincinnati, OH - MOTR Pub
Thu. Aug. 03 - Nashville, TN - Blue Room at Third Man
Fri. Aug. 04 - Atlanta, GA - 529
Sat. Aug. 05 - Durham, kNC - The Pinhook
Mon. Aug. 07 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House
Tue. Aug. 08 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
Thu. Aug. 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
Fri. Aug. 11 - Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Church
Sat. Aug. 12 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom
Sun. 13 Aug - Winooski, VT - The Monkey House
Mon. Aug. 14 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB
Tue. Aug. 15 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
Wed. Aug. 16 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
Fri. Aug. 18 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
Sat. Aug. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room at Colectivo
Sun. Aug. 20 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
Sat. Sep. 09 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake
Mon. Sep. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
Tue. Sep. 12 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
Thu. Sep. 14 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall
Fri. Sep. 15 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s
Sat. Sep. 16 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir
Tue. Sep. 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
Wed. Sep. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
Fri. Sep. 22 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
Sat. Sep. 23 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
Tue. Sep. 26 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room
Wed. Sep. 27 - Denton, TX - Andy’s
Fri. Sep. 29 - Memphis, TN - Goner Fest
Sun. Oct. 22 - Manchester, UK - YES (Basement)
Mon. Oct. 23 - Bristol, UK - Louisiana
Tue. Oct. 24 - London, UK - Studio 9294
Wed. Oct. 25 - Leeds, UK - Wharf Chambers
Thu. Oct. 26 - Dublin, IE - Workman’s Club
Sat. Oct. 28 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling @ Paradiso
Sun. Oct. 29 - Rotterdam, NL - V11
Mon. Oct. 30 - Luxembourg, LU - Rotondes
Tue. Oct. 31 - Liege, BE - KulturA
Wed. Nov. 01 - Brussels, BE - Botanique @ Witloof Bar
Thu. Nov. 02 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & Sohn
Fri. Nov. 03 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow
Sat. Nov. 04 - Berlin, DE - Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
