Tuesday, June 6th, 2023  
Sweeping Promises Share New Song “You Shatter”

New LP Good Living is Coming For You Due Out June 30 via Feel It and Sub Pop

Jun 06, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Shawn Brackbill
Indie rock stars, Sweeping Promises share a new song, “You Shatter,” which is the second single off of their upcoming second studio album Good Living is Coming For You. The new LP is due out June 30 via Feel it and Sub Pop. The band have also announced some fall North American tour dates. Listen to the song followed by the album’s tracklist, cover artwork, and tour dates below.

In a press release, band members Lira Mondal and Caufield Schnug say that, “‘You Shatter’ is our ode to being a hammer.”

Good Living is Coming For You’s first single was “Eraser.” Sweeping Promises’ 2021 single “Pain Without a Touch” made our Songs Of the Week List. The band’s last album was 2020’s Hunger for a Way Out.

Good Living is Coming For You Tracklist:

1. Eraser
2. Shadow Me
3. Good Living Is Coming for You
4. Connoisseur of Salt
5. Walk in Place
6. You Shatter
7. Petit Four
8. Can’t Hide It
9. Throw of the Dice
10. Ideal No

Sweeping Promises Tour Dates:

Tue. Aug. 01 - St Louis, MO - Off Broadway
Wed. Aug. 02 - Cincinnati, OH - MOTR Pub
Thu. Aug. 03 - Nashville, TN - Blue Room at Third Man
Fri. Aug. 04 - Atlanta, GA - 529
Sat. Aug. 05 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook
Mon. Aug. 07 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House
Tue. Aug. 08 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
Thu. Aug. 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
Fri. Aug. 11 - Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Church
Sat. Aug. 12 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom
Mon. Aug. 14 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB
Tue. Aug. 15 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
Wed. Aug. 16 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
Fri. Aug. 18 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
Sat. Aug. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room at Colectivo
Sun. Aug. 20 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
Sat. Sep. 09 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake
Mon. Sep. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
Tue. Sep. 12 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
Thu. Sep. 14 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall
Fri. Sep. 15 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s
Sat. Sep. 16 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir
Tue. Sep. 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
Wed. Sep. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
Fri. Sep. 22 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
Sat. Sep. 23 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
Tue. Sep. 26 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room
Wed. Sep. 27 - Denton, TX - Andy’s
Fri. Sep. 29 - Memphis, TN - Gonerfest
Sun. Oct. 22 - Manchester, UK - YES (Basement)
Mon. Oct. 23 - Bristol, UK - Louisiana
Tue. Oct. 24 - London, UK - TBA
Wed. Oct. 25 - Leeds, UK - TBA
Thu. Oct. 26 - Dublin, IE - Workman’s Club
Sat. Oct. 28 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling @ Paradiso
Sun. Oct. 29 - Rotterdam, NL - V11
Mon. Oct. 30 - Luxembourg, LU - Rotondes
Tue. Oct. 31 - Liege, BE - KulturA
Wed. Nov. 01 - Brussels, BE - Botanique @ Witloof Bar
Thu. Nov. 02 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & Sohn
Fri. Nov. 03 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow
Sat. Nov. 04 - Berlin, DE - Pitchfork Berlin



