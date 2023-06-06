News

Sweeping Promises Share New Song “You Shatter” New LP Good Living is Coming For You Due Out June 30 via Feel It and Sub Pop

Photography by Shawn Brackbill



Indie rock stars, Sweeping Promises share a new song, “You Shatter,” which is the second single off of their upcoming second studio album Good Living is Coming For You. The new LP is due out June 30 via Feel it and Sub Pop. The band have also announced some fall North American tour dates. Listen to the song followed by the album’s tracklist, cover artwork, and tour dates below.

In a press release, band members Lira Mondal and Caufield Schnug say that, “‘You Shatter’ is our ode to being a hammer.”

Good Living is Coming For You’s first single was “Eraser.” Sweeping Promises’ 2021 single “Pain Without a Touch” made our Songs Of the Week List. The band’s last album was 2020’s Hunger for a Way Out.

Good Living is Coming For You Tracklist:

1. Eraser

2. Shadow Me

3. Good Living Is Coming for You

4. Connoisseur of Salt

5. Walk in Place

6. You Shatter

7. Petit Four

8. Can’t Hide It

9. Throw of the Dice

10. Ideal No

Sweeping Promises Tour Dates:

Tue. Aug. 01 - St Louis, MO - Off Broadway

Wed. Aug. 02 - Cincinnati, OH - MOTR Pub

Thu. Aug. 03 - Nashville, TN - Blue Room at Third Man

Fri. Aug. 04 - Atlanta, GA - 529

Sat. Aug. 05 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook

Mon. Aug. 07 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House

Tue. Aug. 08 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

Thu. Aug. 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Fri. Aug. 11 - Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Church

Sat. Aug. 12 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom

Mon. Aug. 14 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

Tue. Aug. 15 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

Wed. Aug. 16 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

Fri. Aug. 18 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

Sat. Aug. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room at Colectivo

Sun. Aug. 20 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

Sat. Sep. 09 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

Mon. Sep. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

Tue. Sep. 12 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

Thu. Sep. 14 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

Fri. Sep. 15 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s

Sat. Sep. 16 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

Tue. Sep. 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

Wed. Sep. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

Fri. Sep. 22 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

Sat. Sep. 23 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

Tue. Sep. 26 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

Wed. Sep. 27 - Denton, TX - Andy’s

Fri. Sep. 29 - Memphis, TN - Gonerfest

Sun. Oct. 22 - Manchester, UK - YES (Basement)

Mon. Oct. 23 - Bristol, UK - Louisiana

Tue. Oct. 24 - London, UK - TBA

Wed. Oct. 25 - Leeds, UK - TBA

Thu. Oct. 26 - Dublin, IE - Workman’s Club

Sat. Oct. 28 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling @ Paradiso

Sun. Oct. 29 - Rotterdam, NL - V11

Mon. Oct. 30 - Luxembourg, LU - Rotondes

Tue. Oct. 31 - Liege, BE - KulturA

Wed. Nov. 01 - Brussels, BE - Botanique @ Witloof Bar

Thu. Nov. 02 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & Sohn

Fri. Nov. 03 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow

Sat. Nov. 04 - Berlin, DE - Pitchfork Berlin