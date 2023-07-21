News

Sweet Baboo Shares Two New Song “ Werewolf at Night” and “Crumbling” – Stream It Here September UK Tour Announced





Welsh observational-pop songwriter Sweet Baboo (aka Stephen Black) has shared two new songs “Werewolf at Night,” and “Crumbling.” This is his first new music since the release of his seventh studio album, The Wreckage at the beginning of the year. Black will also be playing a handful of performances in September across the UK. Listen to “Werewolf at Night” and “Crumbling” below followed by the upcoming tour dates.

Of the “Werewolf at Night,” Black says in a press release: “‘Werewolf at Night’ was called ‘Memories’, but that sounds too much like a West End show. It’s a song about real memories, mis-remembered memories and made-up memories. Eventually they all get mixed up anyway. It reminded me of a Serge Gainsbourg or Lee Hazelwood song, so we evoked the sounds of their records, with a splash of eighties keyboards for good measure.”

Of the more animated “Crumbling,” he adds: “I have always loved the Beach Boys’ Party! album and after a couple of glasses of wine we decided to record a song in the same spirit. ‘Crumbling’ was recorded that evening and it’s about how the world is going to sh*t and I sit there motionless, not doing anything to help. At least it’s honest.”

Black invited Boy Azooga’s Davey Newington (drums), H Hawkline (bass), Group Listening band member Paul Jones (synth), and Georgia Ruth (vocals, harp, and recorder) onto the recordings for both “Werewolf at Night,” and “Crumbling.”

Check out our 2013 Artist Survey interview with Black.

Sweet Baboo Tour Dates:

Tue 25 –Thu 27 Jul –Cottingham, Cottingham Folk Festival

Thu 3 –Sun 6 Aug –Bristol, Valley Festival

Thu 31 Aug –Sun 3 Sep –Dorset, End Of The Road

Tue 5 Sep –York, The Crescent

Wed 6 Sep –Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms

Thu 7 Sep -Clitheroe, The Swan and Royal

Fri 8 Sep –Bristol, Strange Brew

Sat 9 Sep -Cambridge, Portland Arms

Sun 10 Sep -St Leonards On Sea, Marina Fountain

