Sweet Baboo Shares Video For New Single “Horticulture”
The Wreckage Due Out January 27, 2023
Nov 23, 2022
Photography by Emma Daman Thomas
Sweet Baboo (aka Stephen Black) has shared a video for his new single, “Horticulture.” It is the latest release from Black’s forthcoming album, The Wreckage, which will be out on January 27, 2023. View the Pete Ingo-directed video below.
Black says in a press release: “‘Horticulture’ was a song that had been running around my brain for a good few years. I must have changed the words to the chorus about four or five times. It’s a song about my love of and, sometimes, failure to keep the house plants alive but also a note to self to keep fit and healthy.”
Video director Pete Ingo adds “‘Horticulture,’ for me, is a song about love, tenderness and a perseverance. I wanted to make a visual that reflected this. Sweet Baboo’s music has always had that ‘domestique magique’ running through to its core and I wanted the characters in the video to be the embodiment of this…but turned up to 11…slowly…and a cat.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Announces My Favorite Movie Issue Starring Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman (News) — Sharon Van Etten, Ezra Furman, Death Cab for Cutie, Maya Hawke, Alvvays, Trent Reznor, Danny Elfman, Sufjan Stevens, John Lithgow, Fred Armisen, Johnny Marr
- See You in the Stars (Review) — Lightning Seeds
- Sweet Baboo Shares Video For New Single “Horticulture” (News) — Sweet Baboo
- The Chills @ Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, US, 17th November, 2022 (Review) — The Chills
- Mauro Remiddi (aka Porcelain Raft) Shares New Song “Do Birds Sing For Pleasure?” (News) — Porcelain Raft
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.