 Sweet Baboo Shares Video For New Single “Horticulture” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022  
Subscribe

Sweet Baboo Shares Video For New Single “Horticulture”

The Wreckage Due Out January 27, 2023

Nov 23, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Emma Daman Thomas
Bookmark and Share


Sweet Baboo (aka Stephen Black) has shared a video for his new single, “Horticulture.” It is the latest release from Black’s forthcoming album, The Wreckage, which will be out on January 27, 2023. View the Pete Ingo-directed video below.

Black says in a press release: “‘Horticulture’ was a song that had been running around my brain for a good few years. I must have changed the words to the chorus about four or five times. It’s a song about my love of and, sometimes, failure to keep the house plants alive but also a note to self to keep fit and healthy.”

Video director Pete Ingo adds “‘Horticulture,’ for me, is a song about love, tenderness and a perseverance. I wanted to make a visual that reflected this. Sweet Baboo’s music has always had that ‘domestique magique’ running through to its core and I wanted the characters in the video to be the embodiment of this…but turned up to 11…slowly…and a cat.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent