Sweet Baboo Shares Video For New Song “Worry”
The Wreckage Due Out January 27 via Amazing Tapes From Canton
Welsh singer/songwriter Sweet Baboo (aka Stephen Black) is releasing a new album, The Wreckage, on January 27 via his own Amazing Tapes From Canton label. Now he has shared another song from it, “Worry,” via a music video in which he climbs a volcano. Watch it below.
Black had this to say about the song in a press release: “This is the oldest song on the album and, although it’s kind of like a throwaway kids’ tune, it took me a long time to get the lyrics right. I wanted the lyrics to be as direct as possible. No trimmings. I think it’s me telling either myself, or my son, or both that there’s no need to worry. Like a mantra. I think that’s easier said than done. In my mind the Rainbow theme tune was inspiration.”
Rainbow was a long-running British children’s TV show that ran from 1972 to 1992.
Previously Black shared three other singles from The Wreckage: “Hopeless,” “Good Luck,” and “Horticulture” (which was one of our Songs of the Week).
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Paramore Share Lyric Video For New Song “C’est Comme Ça” (News) — Paramore
- Xiu Xiu Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Maybae Baeby” (News) — Xiu Xiu
- Premiere: Pink Sky Share New Single “False Aralia” (News) — Pink Sky
- Vagabon Shares New Song “Carpenter” (News) — Vagabon, Rostam
- Miss Grit Share Video For New Song “Lane (Phone Clone)” (News) — Miss Grit
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.