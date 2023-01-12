 Sweet Baboo Shares Video For New Song “Worry” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, January 12th, 2023  
Sweet Baboo Shares Video For New Song “Worry”

The Wreckage Due Out January 27 via Amazing Tapes From Canton

Jan 11, 2023 By Mark Redfern
Welsh singer/songwriter Sweet Baboo (aka Stephen Black) is releasing a new album, The Wreckage, on January 27 via his own Amazing Tapes From Canton label. Now he has shared another song from it, “Worry,” via a music video in which he climbs a volcano. Watch it below.

Black had this to say about the song in a press release: “This is the oldest song on the album and, although it’s kind of like a throwaway kids’ tune, it took me a long time to get the lyrics right. I wanted the lyrics to be as direct as possible. No trimmings. I think it’s me telling either myself, or my son, or both that there’s no need to worry. Like a mantra. I think that’s easier said than done. In my mind the Rainbow theme tune was inspiration.”

Rainbow was a long-running British children’s TV show that ran from 1972 to 1992.

Previously Black shared three other singles from The Wreckage: “Hopeless,” “Good Luck,” and “Horticulture” (which was one of our Songs of the Week).

