News

All





Sweet Baboo Shares Video For New Song “Worry” The Wreckage Due Out January 27 via Amazing Tapes From Canton





Welsh singer/songwriter Sweet Baboo (aka Stephen Black) is releasing a new album, The Wreckage, on January 27 via his own Amazing Tapes From Canton label. Now he has shared another song from it, “Worry,” via a music video in which he climbs a volcano. Watch it below.

Black had this to say about the song in a press release: “This is the oldest song on the album and, although it’s kind of like a throwaway kids’ tune, it took me a long time to get the lyrics right. I wanted the lyrics to be as direct as possible. No trimmings. I think it’s me telling either myself, or my son, or both that there’s no need to worry. Like a mantra. I think that’s easier said than done. In my mind the Rainbow theme tune was inspiration.”

Rainbow was a long-running British children’s TV show that ran from 1972 to 1992.

Previously Black shared three other singles from The Wreckage: “Hopeless,” “Good Luck,” and “Horticulture” (which was one of our Songs of the Week).

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.