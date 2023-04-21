News

All





Tachys (Jonas Bjerre of Mew and Tobias Wilner) Share New Song “Boy” Tachys Out Now via KØN/Positive Elevation





Tachys, the duo featuring Jonas Bjerre of Danish trio Mew and his childhood friend Tobias Wilner, have shared a new song, “Boy.” The single was recorded at the band’s studio in Copenhagen earlier this year. Listen below.

A press release describes “Boy” in more detail: “The song tells the story of a young man who is hiding away in a dark tunnel, because he is too beautiful for the world to behold. Kept in the grips of his own narcissism, his ego and desire are at odds with his sense of morality and feelings of guilt. The track’s underlying theme is one of self-discovery and the fear of facing the reality of who we truly are.”

The band collectively explain further in a press statement: “Each of us has multiple sides to ourselves, and ‘Boy’ is about the fear of acknowledging darker aspects of our personality, and letting go of the illusions we build for ourselves, the characters we end up pretending to be.”

Tachys released their self-titled debut album in May 2022 (stream it here).

Tachys previously shared the singles “When the World Wakes Up,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Signify,” “Magenta,” and “You Can Be My Guide,” which featured Yuna.

Tobias Wilner is a veteran of various projects, including Blue Foundation, New York United, Ghost Society, and Bichi.

Mew’s last album was 2017’s Visuals.

Read our 2020 COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview, 2017 The End interview, and 2015 print magazine interview with Jonas Bjerre. Also check out another interview with him in an episode of our Why Not Both podcast here.

Mew performed at Under the Radar’s SXSW party in 2015. That year they also kept a SXSW diary for us, made a mixtape for us, and wrote a guest blog on a British design TV show.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.