Taken By Trees Announces Colin Blunstone Cover EP, Shares Cover of “Say You Don’t Mind”
Another Year Due Out December 9 via Rough Trade
Oct 27, 2022
Photography by Louise Enhörning
Taken By Trees (aka Swedish singer/songwriter Victoria Bergsman) has announced an EP consisting of Colin Blunstone covers. The EP, entitled Another Year, will be out on December 9 via Rough Trade. Bergsman has also shared a cover of Blunstone’s 1971 song “Say You Don’t Mind.” Listen to the cover and view the EP’s tracklist/cover art below.
Blunstone himself states in a press release: “It’s really exciting to see these songs brought back to life 50 years later with such unique interpretations. Victoria Bergsman’s instantly recognisable vocals add such a melancholy and contemporary edge.”
Bergsman’s latest album, Yellow to Blue, came out in 2018.
Another Year Tracklist:
01) Say You Don’t Mind
02) Time’s Running Out
03) Caroline Goodbye
04) I Don’t Believe In Miracles
05) She Loves The Way They Love Her
