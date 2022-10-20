News

Tallies Release New Single And Add More Tour Dates Watch the video for "Special" featuring Michael Peter Olsen on cello

Toronto based five-piece Tallies release a new version of their recent single “Special” today (Thursday 20th October), featuring Michael Peter Olsen on cello. Originally featured on the band’s critically acclaimed second album Patina which was produced by Holy Fuck’s Graham Walsh alongside Tallies guitarist Dylan Frankland. Patina represents a true labor of love; one that was delayed due to the pandemic but ultimately marks a truly rewarding collection for the band. Upon sharing the music with labels, it pricked the ears of Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde – a hero of the band – who signed Tallies to his Bella Union label, providing “a light at the end of a dark tunnel” according to singer Sarah Cogan.

Tallies have also announced more dates for their UK and European tour including a stop at Rolling Stone Beach with Black Country New Road, Ride and Teenage Fanclub and an Under the Radar endorsed show at Nottingham’s Rough Trade which also features hotly tipped local acts Sobscene and Bored Marsh (Tickets available HERE)

Those tour dates in full are as follows:-

October

20 Rotterdam, NL @ Left Of The Dial Festival

24 Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

26 Cardiff, UK @ Downstairs, Clwb Ifor Bach

27 Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

28 Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade (w/ Sobscene + Bored Marsh)

29 Liverpool, UK @ Kazimier Stockroom

30 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

31 Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms

November

01 Sunderland, UK @ Pop Records

03 Brighton, UK @ Mutations Festival

04 London, UK @ Sebright Arms

06 Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

09 Berlin, DE @ Monarch

10 Prague, CZ @ Chapeau Rouge

11 Weissenhäuser Strand DE @ Rolling Stone Beach (w/ Black Country New Road, Ride +Teenage Fanclub)

14 Cologne, DE @ Die hängenden Gärten von Ehrenfeld

15 Dusselfdorf, DE @ Zakk (w/ Ride)

The album Patina is out now.

