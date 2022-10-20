Tallies Release New Single And Add More Tour Dates
Watch the video for "Special" featuring Michael Peter Olsen on cello
Oct 20, 2022
Photography by Kate Dockeray
Toronto based five-piece Tallies release a new version of their recent single “Special” today (Thursday 20th October), featuring Michael Peter Olsen on cello. Originally featured on the band’s critically acclaimed second album Patina which was produced by Holy Fuck’s Graham Walsh alongside Tallies guitarist Dylan Frankland. Patina represents a true labor of love; one that was delayed due to the pandemic but ultimately marks a truly rewarding collection for the band. Upon sharing the music with labels, it pricked the ears of Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde – a hero of the band – who signed Tallies to his Bella Union label, providing “a light at the end of a dark tunnel” according to singer Sarah Cogan.
Tallies have also announced more dates for their UK and European tour including a stop at Rolling Stone Beach with Black Country New Road, Ride and Teenage Fanclub and an Under the Radar endorsed show at Nottingham’s Rough Trade which also features hotly tipped local acts Sobscene and Bored Marsh (Tickets available HERE)
Those tour dates in full are as follows:-
October
20 Rotterdam, NL @ Left Of The Dial Festival
24 Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers
26 Cardiff, UK @ Downstairs, Clwb Ifor Bach
27 Manchester, UK @ Gullivers
28 Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade (w/ Sobscene + Bored Marsh)
29 Liverpool, UK @ Kazimier Stockroom
30 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
31 Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms
November
01 Sunderland, UK @ Pop Records
03 Brighton, UK @ Mutations Festival
04 London, UK @ Sebright Arms
06 Bristol, UK @ Louisiana
09 Berlin, DE @ Monarch
10 Prague, CZ @ Chapeau Rouge
11 Weissenhäuser Strand DE @ Rolling Stone Beach (w/ Black Country New Road, Ride +Teenage Fanclub)
14 Cologne, DE @ Die hängenden Gärten von Ehrenfeld
15 Dusselfdorf, DE @ Zakk (w/ Ride)
The album Patina is out now.
Check out our INTERVIEW with Tallies from earlier this year.
