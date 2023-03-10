News

Tame Impala Shares New Song “Wings of Time” For “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” Soundtrack Movie Due Out March 31 via Paramount and eOne

Photography by Dana Trippe



Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker) has shared a new song, “Wings of Time,” that was written for the soundtrack of the upcoming movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The movie is due out March 31 via Paramount and eOne and is based on the most famous role playing game. Check out the song below, followed by two trailers for the movie.

Parker had this to say about the song in a press release: “Being asked to do a track for the D&D soundtrack seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my long time love of fantasy prog rock. I recruited my good friend Nicholas Allbrook, who is the person I know appreciates this subject matter the most. We rented a villa in Spain, that kind of felt like a castle, for two nights whilst on tour for Primavera. That location got us in the right frame of mind and it went from there. We stayed up late coming up with weird ideas and song lyrics.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was written, directed, and executive produced by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head. It actually looks surprisingly fun.

Last year Tame Impala shared a remix of Elvis Presley’s 1970 song “Edge of Reality” for the soundtrack to the biopic, Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Also last year, Tame Impala shared a collaboration with Diana Ross on the song “Turn Up the Sunshine,” which was featured on the soundtrack to the Minions: Rise of Gru film. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

2022 also found Tame Impala collaborating with Gorillaz on the song “New Gold,” which also featured The Pharcyde’s Bootie Brown and appeared on Gorillaz’s recent album, Cracker Island. “New Gold” also made our Songs of the Week list.

Tame Impala’s last album was 2020’s The Slow Rush.

Read our 2015 cover story article on Tame Impala’s Currents and our bonus digital interview with Parker.

