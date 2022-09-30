Tank and the Bangas Share New Song “Outside”
Red Balloon Out Now via Verve Forecast
Sep 30, 2022
Photography by Jeremy Tauriac
New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas have shared a new song, “Outside.” It is out now via Verve Forecast. Listen below.
In a press release, Tarriona “Tank” Ball states: “I think everybody is feeling that excitement and anxiousness about concerts and festivals coming back again. That’s what ‘Outside’ is all about for live show lovers like us, who live for the energy we get from the people. We’re excited to share this song with you and can’t wait until the world is singing back to us, ‘We outside.’”
Earlier this year, Tank and the Bangas released their latest album, Red Balloon. Read our new interview with the band on the album here.
In June, they shared the song “There Goes the Neighborhood.”
