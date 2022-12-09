Taylor Swift Announces Directorial Debut From Original Script
Film Will Be Released via Searchlight Pictures
Taylor Swift has announced that she will be making her directorial debut based off of a script she has written. The film will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. Additional details of the project will be announced at a later date.
“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield in a press release.
Swift’s most recent album, Midnights, was released in October via Republic. Swift’s previous two studio albums, folklore and evermore, came out in 2020.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Taylor Swift Announces Directorial Debut From Original Script (News) — Taylor Swift
- Björk Shares Sideproject Remix of “Atopos” (News) — Björk
- Florence and the Machine Shares Live Rendition of “Morning Elvis” Featuring Ethel Cain (News) — Florence and the Machine
- Premiere: Justin Courtney Pierre Shares New EP ‘Permanent Midnight’ - Stream It Below (News) — Justin Courtney Pierre
- Weezer Share New Single “I Want a Dog” (News) — Weezer
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.