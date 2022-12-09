News

All





Taylor Swift Announces Directorial Debut From Original Script Film Will Be Released via Searchlight Pictures





Taylor Swift has announced that she will be making her directorial debut based off of a script she has written. The film will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. Additional details of the project will be announced at a later date.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield in a press release.

Swift’s most recent album, Midnights, was released in October via Republic. Swift’s previous two studio albums, folklore and evermore, came out in 2020.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.