 Taylor Swift Announces Directorial Debut From Original Script | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, December 9th, 2022  
Subscribe

Taylor Swift Announces Directorial Debut From Original Script

Film Will Be Released via Searchlight Pictures

Dec 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Taylor Swift has announced that she will be making her directorial debut based off of a script she has written. The film will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. Additional details of the project will be announced at a later date.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield in a press release.

Swift’s most recent album, Midnights, was released in October via Republic. Swift’s previous two studio albums, folklore and evermore, came out in 2020.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent