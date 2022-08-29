News

Taylor Swift Announces New Album Midnights Due Out October 21





Taylor Swift has announced the release of a new album, Midnights, which will be out on October 21. Swift first mentioned the album during her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards. The album’s artwork is featured above. View a snippet from her acceptance speech below.

Upon officially announcing the album, Swift shared this message on social media: “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t—right this minute—about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching—hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve…we’ll meet ourselves.

“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

Swift’s previous two studio albums, folklore and evermore, came out in 2020.

