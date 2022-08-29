 Taylor Swift Announces New Album | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, August 29th, 2022  
Subscribe

Taylor Swift Announces New Album

Midnights Due Out October 21

Aug 29, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Taylor Swift has announced the release of a new album, Midnights, which will be out on October 21. Swift first mentioned the album during her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards. The album’s artwork is featured above. View a snippet from her acceptance speech below.

Upon officially announcing the album, Swift shared this message on social media: “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t—right this minute—about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching—hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve…we’ll meet ourselves.

Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

Swift’s previous two studio albums, folklore and evermore, came out in 2020.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent