Tuesday, November 1st, 2022  
Taylor Swift Announces U.S. Dates For “Eras” Tour

Swift’s U.S. Tour Begins Next March

Nov 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Taylor Swift has announced the U.S. dates for The Eras Tour amidst the recent release of her latest studio album, Midnights. The tour will feature support on select dates from Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN. View the full list of dates below.

Midnights was released in October via Republic. Swift’s previous two studio albums, folklore and evermore, came out in 2020.

Taylor Swift 2023 Tour Dates:

03-18 Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium *%
03-25 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium #%
04-01 Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium #@
04-02 Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium #@
04-15 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium #@
04-22 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium #@
04-28 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium #@
04-29 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium #@
05-06 Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium $%
05-12 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field $%
05-13 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field $%
05-19 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium $%
05-20 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium $%
05-26 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium $%
05-27 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium $@
06-02 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field !?
06-03 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field !?
06-10 Detroit, MI - Ford Field !?
06-17 Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium !?
06-24 Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium !?
07-01 Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ~@
07-08 Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ~@
07-15 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ~@
07-22 Seattle, WA - Lumen Field +@
07-29 Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s Stadium +@
08-04 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium +?
08-05 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium +%

* with Paramore
% with Gayle
# with Beabadoobee
@ with Gracie Abrams
$ with Phoebe Bridgers
! with Girl in Red
? with Owenn
~ with Muna
+ with Haim

