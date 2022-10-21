 Taylor Swift - Stream the New Album, Including the "3am Edition" with 7 Bonus Tracks | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, October 21st, 2022  
Subscribe

Taylor Swift - Stream the New Album, Including the “3am Edition” with 7 Bonus Tracks

Midnights Out Now via Republic

Oct 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Taylor Swift released a new album, Midnights, at midnight. Three hours later, she released Midnights (3am Edition), a deluxe edition of the album which features seven bonus tracks. Swift has also shared a self-directed video for the album track “Anti-Hero.” Stream the new album and view the video below.

Swift’s previous two studio albums, folklore and evermore, came out in 2020.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent