News

All





Taylor Swift - Stream the New Album, Including the “3am Edition” with 7 Bonus Tracks Midnights Out Now via Republic





Taylor Swift released a new album, Midnights, at midnight. Three hours later, she released Midnights (3am Edition), a deluxe edition of the album which features seven bonus tracks. Swift has also shared a self-directed video for the album track “Anti-Hero.” Stream the new album and view the video below.

Swift’s previous two studio albums, folklore and evermore, came out in 2020.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.