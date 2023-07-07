News

Taylor Swift – Stream the New “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” Album A Newly Recorded Version of Her 2010 Album is Out Today via Republic





Global pop star Taylor Swift shared her latest album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), today via Republic and you can stream it here. This album is the third installment of Taylor’s Version albums, preceded by her versions of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), in which she re-records her old albums due to a dispute over the ownership of the masters to her back catalog. This LP features six never before released songs including “Castles Crumbling” featuring Hayley Williams of Paramore, “Electric Touch” featuring Fall Out Boy, and “I Can See You.” The original version of Speak Now came out in 2010. Stream Taylor’s Version below.

Swift’s most recent album, Midnights, was released in October via Republic. Swift’s previous two studio albums, folkloreand evermore, came out in 2020.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Tracklist:

1. Mine (Taylor’s Version)

2. Sparks Fly (Taylor’s Version)

3. Back to December (Taylor’s Version)

4. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

5. Dear John (Taylor’s Version)

6. Mean (Taylor’s Version)

7. The Story of Us (Taylor’s Version)

8. Never Grow Up (Taylor’s Version)

9. Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)

10. Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)

11. Innocent (Taylor’s Version)

12. Haunted (Taylor’s Version)

13. Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version)

14. Long Live (Taylor’s Version)

15. Ours (Taylor’s Version)

16. Superman (Taylor’s Version)

17. Electric Touch (Feat. Fall Out Boy) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

18. When Emma Falls in Love (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

19. I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

20. Castles Crumbling (Feat. Hayley Williams) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

21. Foolish One (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

22. Timeless (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

