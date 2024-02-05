News

Taylor Swift Wins Historic Fourth Album of the Year Grammy, Announces New Album from Stage The Tortured Poets Department Due Out April 19 via Republic

Photography by Screenshot from the Recording Academy's YouTube Page



Last night at the Grammys, Taylor Swift won Album of the Year, making it her fourth win in the category, which is a record. She also announced a new album from the stage, The Tortured Poets Department, and shared its cover artwork online soon after. The album is due out April 19 via Republic.

Previously Swift was tied with Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, and Paul Simon for the most Album of the Year Grammys, but with four wins she now passes all those legacy artists. It was her October 2022-released Midnights that won this year’s Grammy. She previously also won for 2008’s Fearless, 2014’s 1989, and 2020’s folklore. Celine Dion, who was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disease, in 2022, leading her to cancel all live performances, presented the award to Swift. Joining Swift onstage were the album’s producer (Jack Antonoff) and engineer (Laura Sisk), as well as fellow Album of the Year nominee Lana Del Rey, who co-wrote and sang guest vocals on “Snow on the Beach.” Watch Swift’s acceptance speech below.

Swift announced The Tortured Poets Department when accepting a different award last night, Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. Swift pointed out that it was her 13th Grammy and that 13 was her lucky number. The album is said to feature 16 tracks, with one 17th bonus track, “The Manuscript,” only available on physical editions. U2 presented the award to her remotely, after their Grammy performance from the Sphere in Las Vegas. Watch her acceptance speech and album announcement below.

Last year Swift released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the latest in her ongoing project to re-record her old albums.

