Tears For Fears Announce New Summer 2023 North American Tour Dates The Tipping Point Out Now via Concord

Tears For Fears (seminal New Wave duo of Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith) have announced some new 2023 North American tour dates for this summer. They happen in June to August and Cold War Kids are set to be the support act. Check out the dates below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time.

In 2022, Tears For Feas released The Tipping Point, their first new album in 17 years, via Concord. You can stream the whole thing here.

Our interview with Tears For Fears on The Tipping Point first ran in our 20th Anniversary print issue and can be read online here. Our review first ran in the same issue and can be read online here.

When the album was announced in October 2021, the band shared its title track, which was one of our Songs of the Week. They then announced a 2022 world tour in support of the album, where Garbage would be the supporting act for the North American leg. Soon after, they shared the album’s second single, “No Small Thing,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then in January 2022 they shared the album’s final pre-release single, “Break the Man.”

The Tipping Point features musical contributions from frequent Tears For Fears collaborator Charlton Pettus, as well as producer/songwriters Sacha Skarbek and Florian Reutter

Orzabal had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong. It took years, but something happens when we put our heads together. We’ve got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing—and it works really well.”

Smith also had this to say: “If that balance doesn’t work on a Tears For Fears album, the whole thing just doesn’t work. To put it in simple terms, a Tears For Fears record and what people perceive to be the sound of Tears For Fears—is the stuff we can both agree on. When you’ve known each other as long as we have, and have worked together as long as we have, there’s a bond there that becomes familial. So, it’s different from a friendship. And it’s different from a marriage. It’s literally like that’s your brother. It’s the kind of bond that you can’t really break. It can fall apart at times. You separate for periods, which I also think is healthy, really. But in the end, we always seem to find each other again.”

Tears For Fears 2023 North American Tour Dates:

Fri Jun 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sat Jun 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Jun 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jun 30 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Sun Jul 02 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jul 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Fri Jul 07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Jul 11 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Thu Jul 13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Fri Jul 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Sun Jul 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon Jul 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Jul 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Mon Jul 24 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Wed Jul 26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu Jul 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Tue Aug 01 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Wed Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

