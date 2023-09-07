News

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers Release Collaborative Single “Salt” ft. The Grogans From the debut album I Love You - out 06 October

Photography by She Is Aphrodite



Australian band Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers share a collaborative single and video ‘Salt’ ft. The Grogans. It’s described as “a punk-power ballad that tugs at broken heartstrings of realising something isn’t what you wished it would be.” ‘Salt”. ft. The Grogans is taken from Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers’ forthcoming debut album I Love You (out 06 October via Domestic La La).



The two bands first met on the GUTS tour across lutruwita/Tasmania in late 2022 and bonded over beards. It’s the first time Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have collaborated with another band on a song, as Vocalist Anna Ryan shares, “During the three years we wrote this the lyrics changed so much, but I think what really pulled it all together was when we decided to have The Grogans join us on the track. It definitely shifted the energy from something so sad to something so beautiful and special.” The Grogans add, “Being a part of ‘Salt’ was pretty special. It was something super different for us and it is an incredible song to have worked on. This was such a beautiful way for us to learn a lot about the Teen Jesus crew as well as ourselves. We felt that our role in this track was to add a sense of support for each other, musically and outside of the studio. The whole process was healing in a way. This track isn’t about our personal experience yet we find relevance in our own lives, we just hope we added something special. We are grateful to be let in and trusted with such a lovely song.“







Read our review of their debut EP, Pretty Good For a Girl Band here

