Tegan and Sara Announce Graphic Novel and New Tour Dates

Tegan and Sara have announced a new graphic novel, Junior High, as well as some new tour dates. Junior High is due out May 30, 2023 via Farrar, Straus and Giroux - Macmillan. It’s a prequel to their High School memoir (which last year was adapted into a TV show) and the first of two graphic novels. Check out the tour dates below, followed by the cover artwork for the graphic novel.

Tegan and Sara wrote Junior High and Eisner Award-winner Tillie Walden did the art. A press release says the graphic novel “explores growing up, coming out, and finding yourself through music and sisterhood.”

The band’s most recent album, Crybaby, came out last October via Mom + Pop. It included the singles ”Yellow,” “Faded Like a Feeling,” and “Smoking Weed Alone.”

Tegan and Sara Tour Dates:

May 3 - Solvang Festival Theatre - Solvang, CA *

May 5 - Beachlife Festival - Redondo Beach, CA

Jun 14 - L’Olympia – Montreal, Quebec#

Jun 15 - Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON#

Jun 18 - WonderRoad Festival - Indianapolis, IN

Jun 20 - Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN^

Jun 21 - The Pageant – St Louis, MO^

Jul 7 - Jul 8 - Mariposa Folk Festival - Orilla, ON

Jul 9 - LeBreton Flatts (Ottawa Bluesfest) - Ottawa, ON

Jul 14 - Sommo Festival - Green Gables - Cavendish, PE

Jul 29 - TCU Place – Saskatoon, SK

Jul 31 - Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB

Aug 16 - Pioneer Courthouse Square - Portland, OR

Aug 17 - Woodland Park Zoo - Seattle, WA

Sep 12 - First Ave – Minneapolis, MN*

Sep 16 - Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA*

Sep 17 - Sea.Hear.Now Festival - Asbury Park, NJ

Sep 20 - The Paramount – Huntington, NY*

Sep 22 - Roadrunner – Boston, MA*

Sep 26 - The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC*

Sep 27 - Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC*

Sep 28 - Carolina Theatre – Durham, NC*

Oct 2 - Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA*

Oct 3 - Hard Rock – Orlando, FL*



# w/ Hand Habits

^ w/ Dragonette

* w/ Carlie Hanson

