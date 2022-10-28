Tegan and Sara Perform “I Can’t Grow Up” on “Jimmy Fallon”
Crybaby Out Now via Mom + Pop
Last night, Tegan and Sara made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed the song “I Can’t Grow Up” from their new album, Crybaby. View below.
Crybaby came out last week via Mom + Pop. It also includes the singles ”Yellow,” “Faded Like a Feeling,” and “Smoking Weed Alone.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Eugenia Post Meridiem Shares New Single “whisper” (News) — Eugenia Post Meridiem
- Premiere: Fox Grin Shares New Single “Seasick” (News) — Fox Grin
- Rihanna Shares New Single “Lift Me Up” (News) — Rihanna
- Bruce Springsteen Shares Cover of “Don’t Play That Song” (News) — Bruce Springsteen
- Tegan and Sara Perform “I Can’t Grow Up” on “Jimmy Fallon” (News) — Tegan and Sara
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.