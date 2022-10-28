News

Tegan and Sara Perform “I Can’t Grow Up” on “Jimmy Fallon” Crybaby Out Now via Mom + Pop





Last night, Tegan and Sara made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed the song “I Can’t Grow Up” from their new album, Crybaby. View below.

Crybaby came out last week via Mom + Pop. It also includes the singles ”Yellow,” “Faded Like a Feeling,” and “Smoking Weed Alone.”

