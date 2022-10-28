 Tegan and Sara Perform “I Can’t Grow Up” on “Jimmy Fallon” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tegan and Sara Perform “I Can’t Grow Up” on “Jimmy Fallon”

Crybaby Out Now via Mom + Pop

Oct 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, Tegan and Sara made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed the song “I Can’t Grow Up” from their new album, Crybaby. View below.

Crybaby came out last week via Mom + Pop. It also includes the singles ”Yellow,” “Faded Like a Feeling,” and “Smoking Weed Alone.”

