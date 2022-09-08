 Tegan And Sara Perform “Yellow” on “Seth Meyers” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 8th, 2022  
Tegan And Sara Perform “Yellow” on “Seth Meyers”

The Duo Were Also Interviewed

Sep 08, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, Tegan and Sara made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where they performed the song “Yellow” from their forthcoming album, Crybaby. The duo were also interviewed by Meyers, where they discussed casting their high-school selves in their new show, High School. View the performance and the interview below.

Crybaby will be out on October 21 via Mom + Pop. High School will premiere on October 14 on Amazon’s Freevee service

There are no comments for this entry yet.

