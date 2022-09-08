Tegan And Sara Perform “Yellow” on “Seth Meyers”
The Duo Were Also Interviewed
Last night, Tegan and Sara made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where they performed the song “Yellow” from their forthcoming album, Crybaby. The duo were also interviewed by Meyers, where they discussed casting their high-school selves in their new show, High School. View the performance and the interview below.
Crybaby will be out on October 21 via Mom + Pop. High School will premiere on October 14 on Amazon’s Freevee service
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Blood Orange Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Jesus Freak Lighter” (News) — Blood Orange
- Premiere: Ari Lindo Shares New Single “Talk To Me” (News) — Ari Lindo
- The Big Pink Share New Single “Safe & Sound” (News) — The Big Pink
- Alex G Shares New Single “Miracles” (News) — Alex G
- PJ Harvey Announces Boxset Compilation, Shares New EP (News) — PJ Harvey
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.