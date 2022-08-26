Tegan and Sara Share Video For New Single “Faded Like a Feeling”
Crybaby Due Out October 21 via Mom + Pop
Aug 24, 2022
Photography by Pamela Littky
Tegan and Sara (sisters Tegan and Sara Quin) have shared a video for their new single, “Faded Like a Feeling.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Crybaby, which will be out on October 21 via Mom + Pop. View the Mark Myers-directed video below
Upon announcement of the new album in July, Tegan and Sara shared the single “Yellow.” In April, they shared the song “Fucking Up What Matters,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Two weeks ago, the official trailer for the new show High School, an adaptation of Tegan and Sara’s memoir of the same name, was released.
