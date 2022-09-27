Tegan and Sara Share Video For New Single “I Can’t Grow Up”
Crybaby Due Out October 21 via Mom + Pop
Sep 27, 2022
Photography by Eluvier Acosta
Tegan and Sara have shared a video for their new single “I Can’t Grow Up.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Crybaby, which will be out on October 21 via Mom + Pop. View the Mark Myers-directed video below.
In a press release, Sara Quin states that the new single “was musically inspired by Chicago band Dehd and their album Flower of Devotion. The song started on bass, an instrument I’d never written with until Crybaby, and I was channeling a little bit of Emily Kempf from Dehd, and Peter Hook from New Order. My partner had traveled back to the U.S., after a year of being stuck in Canada during the pandemic, and I was enjoying late nights alone writing music and singing full tilt in the basement.”
Tegan and Sara previously shared the album tracks ”Yellow” and “Faded Like a Feeling.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Manic Street Preachers on Their Forthcoming Co-Headlining U.S. Tour with Suede (Interview) — Manic Street Preachers, James Dean Bradfield
- Just Mustard, White Flowers @ The Bodega, Nottingham, UK, 21 September, 2022 (Review) — Just Mustard, White Flowers
- House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 6 (“The Princess and the Queen”) (Review) —
- Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Single “Devil’s Island” (News) — Blur, Dave Rowntree
- Premiere: Rudi Zygadlo Shares New Live Video for “Chattanooga” (News) — Rudi Zygadlo
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.