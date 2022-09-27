 Tegan and Sara Share Video For New Single “I Can’t Grow Up” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, September 27th, 2022  
Tegan and Sara Share Video For New Single “I Can’t Grow Up”

Crybaby Due Out October 21 via Mom + Pop

Sep 27, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Eluvier Acosta
Tegan and Sara have shared a video for their new single “I Can’t Grow Up.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Crybaby, which will be out on October 21 via Mom + Pop. View the Mark Myers-directed video below.

In a press release, Sara Quin states that the new single “was musically inspired by Chicago band Dehd and their album Flower of Devotion. The song started on bass, an instrument I’d never written with until Crybaby, and I was channeling a little bit of Emily Kempf from Dehd, and Peter Hook from New Order. My partner had traveled back to the U.S., after a year of being stuck in Canada during the pandemic, and I was enjoying late nights alone writing music and singing full tilt in the basement.”

Tegan and Sara previously shared the album tracks ”Yellow” and “Faded Like a Feeling.”

