Tegan and Sara Share Video For New Single “Smoking Weed Alone”
Crybaby Out Friday via Mom + Pop
Oct 19, 2022
Photography by Eluvier Acosta
Tegan and Sara have shared a video for their new single “Smoking Weed Alone.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Crybaby, which will be out this Friday (October 21) via Mom + Pop. View the Mark Myers-directed video below.
In a press release, Sara Quin states that the new single “was musically inspired by Chicago band Dehd and their album Flower of Devotion. The song started on bass, an instrument I’d never written with until Crybaby, and I was channeling a little bit of Emily Kempf from Dehd, and Peter Hook from New Order. My partner had traveled back to the U.S., after a year of being stuck in Canada during the pandemic, and I was enjoying late nights alone writing music and singing full tilt in the basement.”
Tegan and Sara previously shared the album tracks ”Yellow,” “Faded Like a Feeling.” and “I Can’t Grow Up.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring S.G. Goodman (News) — S.G. Goodman, Why Not Both Podcast
- Premiere: Goldpark Shares New Single “If That’s What You Want” (News) — Goldpark
- Premiere: Marcus Paquin Shares New Single “Something Beautiful” (News) — Marcus Paquin
- Tegan and Sara Share Video For New Single “Smoking Weed Alone” (News) — Tegan and Sara
- Premiere: Molly O’Malley Shares New EP ‘Nobody Parties (Like Molly)’ (News) — Molly O’Malley
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.