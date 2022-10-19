 Tegan and Sara Share Video For New Single “Smoking Weed Alone” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 19th, 2022  
Tegan and Sara Share Video For New Single “Smoking Weed Alone”

Crybaby Out Friday via Mom + Pop

Oct 19, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Eluvier Acosta
Tegan and Sara have shared a video for their new single “Smoking Weed Alone.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Crybaby, which will be out this Friday (October 21) via Mom + Pop. View the Mark Myers-directed video below.

In a press release, Sara Quin states that the new single “was musically inspired by Chicago band Dehd and their album Flower of Devotion. The song started on bass, an instrument I’d never written with until Crybaby, and I was channeling a little bit of Emily Kempf from Dehd, and Peter Hook from New Order. My partner had traveled back to the U.S., after a year of being stuck in Canada during the pandemic, and I was enjoying late nights alone writing music and singing full tilt in the basement.”

Tegan and Sara previously shared the album tracks ”Yellow,” “Faded Like a Feeling.” and “I Can’t Grow Up.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

