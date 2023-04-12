Temples Announce New Summer 2023 North American Tour Dates

News

British psychedelic pop four-piece Temples are releasing a new Sean Ono Lennon-produced album, Exotico, this Friday via ATO. Now they have announced some new summer 2023 North American tour dates. Post Animal will be the support act and the shows are mainly in June. Check out all the dates below.

Previously Temples shared Exotico’s first single, “Gamma Rays,” via a music video. “Gamma Rays” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, the string-swept “Cicada,” which also made our Songs of the Week list. Then Temples shared the album’s third single, “Afterlife,” via a music video shot on a beach.

Sean Ono Lennon produced Exotico, which was mixed by Dave Fridmann (Tame Impala, The Flaming Lips, MGMT).

In 2020 Temples shared a new song, “Paraphernalia,” that was also produced by Lennon and mixed by Fridmann, but isn’t featured on the new album.

Lennon’s band The Claypool Lennon Delirium is also on ATO and the two artists connected at the Desert Daze festival in 2019, although Lennon was already very much familiar with the band. “I’d always been a fan of the band. Had seen them play some pretty great shows over the years,” Lennon said in 2020.

Temples’ last album, Hot Motion, came out in 2019 via ATO (it was their first for the label). Hot Motion was the band’s third album and followed 2014’s debut album, Sun Structures, and 2017’s sophomore album, Volcano.

Temples’ full lineup is James Bagshaw (guitar, vocals) Tom Walmsley (bass guitar, backing vocals), Adam Smith (keyboards, rhythm guitar, backing vocals), and Rens Ottink (drums and percussion).

Read our 2020 COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview with Temples.

Read our 2019 My Favorite Album interview with Temples on Scott Walker.

Read our 2019 interview with Temples on Hot Motion.

Read our 2013 interview with Temples and our 2014 interview with the band. Also read our 2017 interview with Temples on Volcano.

Temples 2023 North American Tour Dates:

June:

6 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

7 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

9 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

10 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

12 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

13 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

15 – Detroit, MI – El Club

16 – Chicago, IL – Metro

17 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

19 – Denver, CO – Bluebird

20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

22 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

24 – Los Angeles, LA – Teragram Ballroom



August:



31 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw



September:



2 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

3 - Seattle, WA - Bumbershoot Festival

