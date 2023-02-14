News

Temples Share New Song “Cicada” Exotico Due Out April 14 via ATO





British psychedelic pop four-piece Temples are releasing a new Sean Ono Lennon-produced album, Exotico, on April 14 via ATO. Now they have shared its second single, the string-swept “Cicada.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Temples’ bassist Thomas Walmsley had this to say about “Cicada” in a press release: “That song came from being inspired by the sound of cicadas, and the idea of emerging from the underground after a long time of being suppressed. We were attempting to turn that sound into a sort of dance rhythm, and once we started working with Sean we really built up the production by digging into his cupboard of keyboards and synths.”

Lead singer James Bagshaw adds: You never really see cicadas but you can imagine them having a frantic life, and to me that song feels like a huge army of them whipped into a frenzy.

Previously Temples shared Exotico’s first single, “Gamma Rays,” via a music video. “Gamma Rays” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Sean Ono Lennon produced Exotico, which was mixed by Dave Fridmann (Tame Impala, The Flaming Lips, MGMT).

In 2020 Temples shared a new song, “Paraphernalia,” that was also produced by Lennon and mixed by Fridmann, but isn’t featured on the new album.

Lennon’s band The Claypool Lennon Delirium is also on ATO and the two artists connected at the Desert Daze festival in 2019, although Lennon was already very much familiar with the band. “I’d always been a fan of the band. Had seen them play some pretty great shows over the years,” Lennon said in 2020.

Temples’ last album, Hot Motion, came out in 2019 via ATO (it was their first for the label). Hot Motion was the band’s third album and followed 2014’s debut album, Sun Structures, and 2017’s sophomore album, Volcano.

Temples’ full lineup is James Bagshaw (guitar, vocals) Tom Walmsley (bass guitar, backing vocals), Adam Smith (keyboards, rhythm guitar, backing vocals), and Rens Ottink (drums and percussion).

Read our 2020 COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview with Temples.

Read our 2019 My Favorite Album interview with Temples on Scott Walker.

Read our 2019 interview with Temples on Hot Motion.

Read our 2013 interview with Temples and our 2014 interview with the band. Also read our 2017 interview with Temples on Volcano.

Temples UK Tour Dates:

February:



1 - Birmingham, UK - The Castle and Falcon

2 - Manchester, UK - YES (The Pink Room)

3 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen

4 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo

5 - London, UK - Lafayette

6 - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach

