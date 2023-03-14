News

Temples Share Video for New Song “Afterlife” Exotico Due Out April 14 via ATO

Photography by Molly Daniel



British psychedelic pop four-piece Temples are releasing a new Sean Ono Lennon-produced album, Exotico, on April 14 via ATO. Now they have shared its third single, “Afterlife,” via a music video shot on a beach. Watch it below.

“As we were putting the tracklist together we envisioned a jet or spaceship arriving on the island and then some sort of journey across this imagined place,” says Temples’ bassist Thomas Walmsley in a press release. “By the second half of the record we’re moving into twilight, and ‘Afterlife’ is definitely one of the evening tracks.”

“‘Afterlife’ reflects on long distance relationships and how love and isolation often can find themselves next to one another,” adds Temples’ lead singer/guitarist James Bagshaw. “You might feel lonely but you’re never alone. Seeing a light in the distance gives you the hope to know you’ll meet again.”

Previously Temples shared Exotico’s first single, “Gamma Rays,” via a music video. “Gamma Rays” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, the string-swept “Cicada,” which also made our Songs of the Week list.

Sean Ono Lennon produced Exotico, which was mixed by Dave Fridmann (Tame Impala, The Flaming Lips, MGMT).

In 2020 Temples shared a new song, “Paraphernalia,” that was also produced by Lennon and mixed by Fridmann, but isn’t featured on the new album.

Lennon’s band The Claypool Lennon Delirium is also on ATO and the two artists connected at the Desert Daze festival in 2019, although Lennon was already very much familiar with the band. “I’d always been a fan of the band. Had seen them play some pretty great shows over the years,” Lennon said in 2020.

Temples’ last album, Hot Motion, came out in 2019 via ATO (it was their first for the label). Hot Motion was the band’s third album and followed 2014’s debut album, Sun Structures, and 2017’s sophomore album, Volcano.

Temples’ full lineup is James Bagshaw (guitar, vocals) Tom Walmsley (bass guitar, backing vocals), Adam Smith (keyboards, rhythm guitar, backing vocals), and Rens Ottink (drums and percussion).

