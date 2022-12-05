 Tenacious D Cover Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, December 5th, 2022  
Tenacious D Cover Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game”

From a SiriusXM Session Which Took Place This Weekend

Dec 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Tenacious D (aka Jack Black and Kyle Gass) covered Chris Isaak’s 1989 song “Wicked Game” during a SiriusXM session from this past weekend. Check it out below.

Earlier this year, Tenacious D released an EP consisting of The Who covers.

