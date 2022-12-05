News

Tenacious D Cover Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” From a SiriusXM Session Which Took Place This Weekend





Tenacious D (aka Jack Black and Kyle Gass) covered Chris Isaak’s 1989 song “Wicked Game” during a SiriusXM session from this past weekend. Check it out below.

Earlier this year, Tenacious D released an EP consisting of The Who covers.

